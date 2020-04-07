Baltimore Pride postponed

The 2019 Baltimore Pride Parade (Washington Blade photo by Drew Brown)

The Pride Center of Maryland on March 31 announced this year’s Baltimore Pride has been postponed.

According to a press release, the Pride Center of Maryland is working with Baltimore City to reschedule the June 20-21 event, likely pushing it back to late August or September.

“We are hopeful that things will get better by June, given Maryland’s swift response,” the press release reads. “However, given the number of vulnerable populations that we serve, we felt it best to postpone our larger public gathering to a later date in the year.”

Baltimore Pride is scheduled to celebrate its 45th anniversary this year.

“This event is too important not to have, especially during these unprecedented and difficult times,” the press release reads. “Baltimore Pride can be the light at the end of a tunnel that we can use to unite our communities as we celebrate our lives and struggles.”

Other events organized by the Pride Center of Maryland, such as the second annual Pride Job Fair, have yet to be postponed. Currently, the event is still scheduled to take place from 12-5 p.m. on May 6.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 390,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with more than 12,000 deaths. Globally, there were more than 1,400,000 confirmed cases and more than 80,000 deaths.

For future updates regarding Baltimore Pride 2020 and other events organized by the Pride Center of Maryland, follow Baltimore Pride’s Facebook page or visit http://baltimorepride.org/.