Calendar: April 17-23

Nicks Flix: Virtual Twirl Edition is a virtual Stevie Nicks video-thon JR.’s will present Saturday night. (File photo courtesy Reprise)

Friday, April 17

Songrise Virtual Open Mic hosted by the Sunrise Movement is tonight at 8 p.m. via Zoom. Sunrise hubs from both coasts are hosting this virtual event for anyone who enjoys music, art, poetry and comedy as a means for building community out of isolation. Performers are asked to prepare a five-minute set and sign up, but participants are not required to perform. Visit Zoom for the link and to register.

Saturday, April 18

A live virtual tour of the Edgar Allan Poe house is today at 3 p.m. hosted by the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum in Baltimore. This free event features an introductory video, a guided virtual walk-through via GoPro and a live reading of his works followed by a discussion and Q&A. For tickets and information, visit poebaltimore.org.

Black Cherry’s first ever Virtual Slamwich presented by Black Cherry Puppet Theater is tonight at 6:30 p.m. The video link for this event will be released just prior to the event via the Facebook event page. Viewers are invited to donate funds to support puppeteers and musicians through the crisis. Visit blackcherrypuppettheater.weebly.com for more information.

The Pandemic Players of Baltimore present “Six Characters in Search of an Author” by Luigi Pirandello tonight at 7 p.m. via YouTube. The live feed generally starts one hour before curtain on performance day. Each week the Pandemic Players partner with a live theater company which is closed due to the pandemic and raise money via Facebook donations to help the partner theater survive. All proceeds from this performance benefits the Fells Point Corner Theatre this week. Look for the group on Facebook to donate.

Fabulous Zoom Social! hosted by Go Gay D.C. is tonight at 7 p.m. This free event connects LGBTQ people to share tips, network and continue community building through the crisis. Visit Eventbrite for RSVP and details.

Nicks Flix: Virtual Twirl Edition hosted by DJ Travis Island and JR.’s Bar is tonight at 8:30 p.m. via Twitter@JRsBar_DC. This virtual event features a livestream of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac videos as well as music by Stevie-related artists. Viewers are encouraged to donate virtual tips to the weekly video DJ, drag performers, staff, bartenders or to the JR.’s general wage relief fund. For details on this or other events, visit jrsbar-dc.com.

Sunday, April 19

Cooking Class Live! presented by Nativo Condiments & Seasoning and hosted by the Argentine Chef is tonight at 6 p.m. via Facebook. The class is free but donations are welcome. Participants will learn how to make pork chops, pampas herbs parmesan, Pavlova with Dulce de leche and Aperol Spritz. For more information on this and other cooking classes, visit argentinechef.com and the Cooking Class Live Facebook event page.

Monday, April 20

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Voices of History, Lessons for Today hosted by Sixth & I is tonight at 7 p.m. This online event virtually gathers communities around the world to remember this tragic historic event. The event includes a discussion with survivors and descendants as well as a prayer and candle-lighting ceremony which viewers can participate in from home. Free tickets and information are available at sixthandi.org.

Stay-At-Home Showtunes: A Weekly Streaming Benefit Show for JR.’s Bar continues tonight at 8:30 p.m. with a rotating cast and hosts via twitter.com/jrsbar_dc. Virtual tips donated by viewers will benefit the weekly video DJ, drag performers, staff, bartenders or the general wage relief fund. Visit jrsbar-dc.com for more information.

Tuesday, April 21

The Harbor West Collaborative COVID-19 Food Aid event hosted by Harbor West and the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership is today at noon outside the Freedom Temple AME Zion Church (2926 Hollins Ferry Rd., Baltimore). The event was able to help 200 families last Friday, but the need is great and continues. For more information, visit westportcedc.org or the event’s Facebook page.

Trans & NB Chat Hours hosted by the D.C.-area Transmasculine Society are every Tuesday and Friday from 7-10 p.m. through the month of April. There is no need to create an account to join, simply choose your name, pronouns and gender identity, then enter the room. Visit dcats.org/chat or the Facebook event page for details.

Wednesday, April 22

LGBTQ+ Movements in the Middle East: Navigating Political Unrest and Global Pandemic is an online discussion hosted by the Middle East Institute today at 10 a.m. This event is a virtual panel discussing the ways Middle Eastern LGBTQ communities have organized to raise visibility and advocate despite the COVID-19 pandemic. For free tickets and information, visit mei.edu.

German language instruction hosted by the German-American Heritage Museum is today at 5:30 p.m. The host is currently exploring the option of a livestream for this course. New students are welcome. Tickets start at $360 and are available at gahmusa.org.

Thursday, April 23

Virtual Advanced/Professional Ballet Class with Alvaro Palau is tonight at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. This virtual company ballet class is taught by local teacher and longtime Washington Ballet dancer Alvaro Palau. The class focuses on speed, change of direction, precision and honing of a professional-level dance technique. Visit tickets.vendini.com for ticket information and details.