April 12, 2020 at 8:32 pm EDT | by Philip Van Slooten
‘Womanhood is Taxing’ virtual panel discussion April 14
A panel will discuss how tax policy disproportionately harms working women, families and women of color.

Womanhood is Taxing: How Tax Policies Affect Women and Families, an online panel discussion hosted by the Women’s Information Network, is Tuesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Professor Bridget Crawford from Pace Law School moderates a panel of experts including Amy Matsui, director of Income Security and Senior Counsel at the National Women’s Law Center; Janelle Jones, managing director of Policy and Research at the Groundwork Collaborative and Elyssa Koidin Schmier, national director of budget and taxes at MomsRising Together during a discussion of how tax policy disproportionately harms working women, families and women of color.

The panel will address how taxes can help pay for women’s legislative priorities before concluding with a question and answer session via Zoom.

Email programs@winonline.org for more information.

