QUEERY: Kyle Suib

Kyle Suib (Photo courtesy of Suib)

Personal trainer Kyle Suib is committed to staying as dedicated to his fitness goals as he was before the lockdown and is using his skills to teach online classes to help bolster his flagging income.

“Commit to the self you were before the lockdown,” the 31-year-old Wilmington, Del., native says. “You haven’t changed. You have the same fitness goals you had before. The setting has just changed. If you have a kitchen, you have a gym.”

Pre-pandemic, Suib worked as a group fitness instructor and trainer at Equinox, SweatBox and VIDA. Now he’s teaching online. Those interested can find him on social media. He’s also working on a website and YouTube channel.

“Since the pandemic, all gyms have shut down,” he says. “We were suddenly forced into a virtual class setting without any formal introduction. I also knew I could not rely absolutely on my employers due to the lack of revenue, so I decided to branch out on my own. I owe it all to the amazing people who have been taking my classes for years.”

Suib says he’s had “ups and downs” during lockdown. He’s kept busy learning to market his online class offerings. He’s also a circus performer and tattoo enthusiast. He got his first ink in 2010, got his right leg done last year and plans more.

As for fitness, he says the best approach is to “commit.”

“Don’t just say eventually or maybe to doing something. Make the commitment because in the end, you can do it.”

Suib came to Washington nine years ago for love and work. He and his boyfriend of a year-and-a-half, Cameron Ragan, live together in Mount Vernon. He enjoys circus arts, food, dogs, training, cartoons and friends in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

2009 and my mother.

Who’s your LGBTQ hero?

Bianca Del Rio

What LGBTQ stereotype most annoys you?

All gays are alike. That a lack of hyper masculinity means you’re weak.

What’s your proudest professional achievement?

My proudest fitness professional achievement was actually becoming a cycle instructor. However, as a performer, my first time performing at Echo Stage was a life-changing experience.

What terrifies you?

Spiders, zombies and not being noticed.

What’s something trashy or vapid you love?

Reality cooking shows

What’s your greatest domestic skill?

I don’t have those. I walk the dogs.

What’s your favorite LGBTQ movie or show?

“The Birdcage”

What’s your social media pet peeve?

Lying and political attacks on your own community.

What would the end of the LGBTQ movement look like to you?

Being able to walk anywhere and not be afraid.

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Being fake in public

What was your religion, if any, as a child and what is it today?

I’m Jewish, but do not practice.

What’s D.C.’s best hidden gem?

The D.C. Capitol Ruins.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

Britney shaving her head.

What celebrity death hit you hardest?

Patrick Swayze

If you could redo one moment from your past, what would it be?

I would have come out sooner and more confidently.

What are your obsessions?

My dogs, circus, making fitness open to EVERYONE.

Finish this sentence — It’s about damn time:

… you took my class!

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

I wish I knew what boys to stay away from and that hanging upside down would become my favorite thing to do!

Why Washington?

It’s certainly a bubble! I have the most amazing support network and friends here!