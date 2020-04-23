SPRING HOME & GARDEN 2020: Fixer-upper is years-long project for Va. gay couple

Christopher James DeSimone (left), husband Stephen Schreiner and beagle mix Molly at their home in Groveton. (Photo courtesy DeSimone)

In Fairfax County, three miles south of Alexandria on land dedicated to several orchards and farms into the early 1900s — and home to two airfields in the 1950s — Groveton has grown into a racially and economically diverse neighborhood that has experienced a revitalization of sorts due with expansion at Fort Belvoir.

Stephen and I purchased a small ranch-inspired brick home in 2007. Constructed in 1937 — the year Amelia Earhart disappeared and the year the Hindenburg blew up — the house was in desperate need of gentrification. We think we were successful in resurrecting a local treasure.

At the time, my husband and I had been living in the National Capital Region for 11 years. I was exhausted with the anxiety of renting. I’d been paying rent since I was 18. And tired of noisy neighbors — loud music and late-night parties. The list goes on.

The year we decided to purchase, our leasing office proposed a 10 percent increase to our rent. Given the alternatives of cutting an already tight budget or trying to find a pet-friendly rental that was as nice and yet not as expensive, we decided to take the plunge.

Our geographic boundaries were fairly limited. Money was the driver of the location and there weren’t a lot of locations. The market was sinking and the mortgage rates hadn’t yet caught up.

Working as our own realtors and agents we found the house. I immediately knew the potential was huge. Fortunate enough to have motivated sellers, cash back at closing enabled us to get new appliances, hire movers and make the most modest improvements.

First things first, we decided to tackle the home’s curb appeal. Sitting on a relatively barren lot of wet clay and weeds, I spent several years with a shovel in hand. The work outside was a three-season operation.

Due to budget constraints, most of my landscaping materials were sourced at the two big-box home improvement retailers near the house. The priority was to get the plantings in the ground the first year as landscaping can take years to mature, whereas a room can be cleaned up and made to look “show ready” in a matter of days.

I’ve since had a local garden center install a Duraheat River Birch and two Kousa Dogwoods. We’ve added a spectacular Snow Fountain Weeping Cherry, two Thundercloud Plumbs and Capital Flowering Pears, and a Sweet Bay Magnolia to the lot for privacy.

The improvements to the inside of the house, which is about 952 square feet above ground plus 300 in the basement we finished, were addressed after we addressed the roof, windows and doors, and had the HVAC replaced. The house has been painted twice (inside and out) because nothing is ever just “right.” We’re now on our second round of appliances because nothing lasts. Nothing.

In just a few short weeks I’ll be outside again. This year, I’m constructing a ground-level deck for our outdoor dining area. The house is small. As such, we do a lot of our entertaining outside, when the weather (and humidity) permit.

The satisfaction of rehabilitating an old home is priceless. Yes, we are everywhere. Stephen and I have met many other gay couples living in the area — at the gym or out shopping — and we have forged lasting friendships here. We are just minutes from the District and it gives us the best of both worlds. We have outdoor space to enjoy and entertain in and space for the dog. Yet, this affords us the opportunity to enjoy the arts and entertainment (theater especially) and LGBT life inside the District.