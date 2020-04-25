April 25, 2020 at 12:22 pm EDT | by WBadmin
We Stand By Our Colleagues and We Won’t Be Silenced
Share
Tweet
Email
Share

 

Yesterday, Washington Blade reporter Chris Johnson became the news when standing up to a bully administration. While handling his monthly duties in the White House Press Pool, he was asked to swap seats with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins. This would move him up and Collins back in the briefing room. Johnson refused to move as the seating assignments are determined not by the White House, but by the Correspondents’ Association. He was then threatened with the Secret Service. As Jim Acosta noted on CNN last night, Chris Johnson did the right thing. 

“Chris Johnson, thank goodness for him, refused to get up out of his seat. So, it took almost an act of civil disobedience to foil their plans.” 

His professionalism and ethics are exactly what we need more of these days. As the Blade Foundation continues its mission to support the next generation on LGBTQ reporters, Johnson is the role model we aspire to keep supporting. Blade Scholarship recipient Phillip Van Slooten, said last year that visibility matters and we could not agree more. If people didn’t know who Chris Johnson was before and who he represents, they will now. And, they’ll know that the LGBTQ perspective and voice matters and that it not only represents the community but supports its allies. 

 The Washington Blade and the Los Angeles Blade continue to serve as a reliable news source and have set up pages specifically reporting on the pandemic. Please visit these pages for daily updates and news. 

 If you can, please consider any donation you can afford today to continue supporting our reporters on the frontlines from DC to LA and abroad. Your support helps keep us going and pave the way for future journalists. 

 Below are some more stories on how our reporters have continued to work on behalf of the LGBTQ community during this pandemic. Please subscribe and stay in touch. Thank you and be well!

watermark
Local
Black Marylanders disproportionately impacted by coronavirus
Rehoboth to D.C. visitors: ‘Consider staying home’
Team Rayceen, Blade to host Ward 2 candidate forum
Comings & Goings
Transgender woman stabbed to death in Baltimore
Bowser extends coronavirus closings to May 15
watermark
National
GLSEN ‘Day of Silence’ to culminate in virtual rally
Class action lawsuit demands ICE release all transgender detainees
Two transgender women murdered in Puerto Rico
‘Will & Grace’ finale airs tonight
Trans service members fight COVID-19 under ongoing ban
LGBTQ-owned businesses improvise to stay afloat amid COVID-19 pandemic
watermark
World
Activists question gender-based coronavirus prevention measures in Latin America
Ecuador LGBTQ advocacy group launches coronavirus relief fund
Peru found responsible for rape, torture of transgender woman
Spain to test if PrEP can prevent COVID-19 infection in medical workers
Hungary bill would ban transgender people from legally changing gender
Pride organizations announce virtual ‘Global Pride’ celebration
watermark
Opinions
We Stand By Our Colleagues and We Won’t Be Silenced
Trump fails again on COVID-19
Should Biden pick Lori Lightfoot for VP?
Empathy is saving my business
Sanders gives Biden welcome boost
You, Yes, You Can Be an Organ Donor!
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Necessity mothers invention for D.C. queer businesses in pandemic era
GLSEN ‘Day of Silence’ to culminate in virtual rally
SPRING HOME & GARDEN 2020: Navigating D.C.’s housing market in COVID era
SPRING HOME & GARDEN 2020: Fixer-upper is years-long project for Va. gay couple
QUEERY: Kyle Suib
Highstream 420 Festival Livestream
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.