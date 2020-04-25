We Stand By Our Colleagues and We Won’t Be Silenced

Yesterday, Washington Blade reporter Chris Johnson became the news when standing up to a bully administration. While handling his monthly duties in the White House Press Pool, he was asked to swap seats with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins. This would move him up and Collins back in the briefing room. Johnson refused to move as the seating assignments are determined not by the White House, but by the Correspondents’ Association. He was then threatened with the Secret Service. As Jim Acosta noted on CNN last night, Chris Johnson did the right thing.

“Chris Johnson, thank goodness for him, refused to get up out of his seat. So, it took almost an act of civil disobedience to foil their plans.”

His professionalism and ethics are exactly what we need more of these days. As the Blade Foundation continues its mission to support the next generation on LGBTQ reporters, Johnson is the role model we aspire to keep supporting. Blade Scholarship recipient Phillip Van Slooten, said last year that visibility matters and we could not agree more. If people didn’t know who Chris Johnson was before and who he represents, they will now. And, they’ll know that the LGBTQ perspective and voice matters and that it not only represents the community but supports its allies.

The Washington Blade and the Los Angeles Blade continue to serve as a reliable news source and have set up pages specifically reporting on the pandemic. Please visit these pages for daily updates and news.

If you can, please consider any donation you can afford today to continue supporting our reporters on the frontlines from DC to LA and abroad. Your support helps keep us going and pave the way for future journalists.

Below are some more stories on how our reporters have continued to work on behalf of the LGBTQ community during this pandemic. Please subscribe and stay in touch. Thank you and be well!