Buying a house? Be aggressive or cautious?

Here’s how you can feel protected as a buyer yet also assert yourself in a competitive market.

If you are thinking of buying a home, some of your friends may have told you that you have to throw caution to the wind and just go all in. Or you may have heard of friends that bought a home and had to spend lots of money after the fact to repair things they didn’t know were wrong. How can you as a buyer feel protected yet also assert yourself in a competitive market?

That’s where your agent comes in to help. The buyer agent will call the listing agent and find out what is important to the sellers. It is important in these transactions that both sides are aware of what is important to each side of the transaction. There are situations where more money is being offered to a seller, but what they really want is a one or two week or a one month rent-back so they can have time to get all the moving parts together and move on to their next home. Some of my clients once won an offer situation because they wanted to renovate and update the home, not demolish it like a developer wanted to do.

A good agent knows the tools in their belt to keep their buyers confident in their purchase and assertive in a competitive market. Pre-inspections, negotiating techniques, and sometimes just a good reputation can go a long way. A good agent wants to make their clients happy but also wants to make sure they stay happy long after they have moved into the house.

Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Oakley Group at Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or Joseph.hudson@compass.com.