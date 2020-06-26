Patriotic concert stream planned

Violinist Joshua Bell will play at a National Harbor event on July 4.

National Harbor, Washington Performing Arts and the U.S. Air Force Band are joining forces for a live streaming concert on Saturday, July 4.

Guests will be violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Larisa Martinez and bass Soloman Howard. NBC4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist will host.

“A Tribute to the American Spirit” will highlight the resilience of all Americans, honor veterans and celebrate Independence Day.

Access the stream at nationalharbor.com/july4.