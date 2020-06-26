June 26, 2020 at 5:11 pm EDT | by Philip Van Slooten
Patriotic concert stream planned
Violinist Joshua Bell will play at a National Harbor event on July 4.

National Harbor, Washington Performing Arts and the U.S. Air Force Band are joining forces for a live streaming concert on Saturday, July 4.

Guests will be violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Larisa Martinez and bass Soloman Howard. NBC4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist will host. 

A Tribute to the American Spirit” will highlight the resilience of all Americans, honor veterans and celebrate Independence Day. 

Access the stream at nationalharbor.com/july4

