July 4th is big protest day

The protests continue with several major Black Lives Matter protests planned in Washington on July 4. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

This Independence Day the District will be filled with events to reflect on the problems and the promises of the nation’s history and current events. Many organizations invite participants from across the racial, ethnic, sexual and gender spectrum to unite and make their voices heard.

A George Floyd Memorial March on Washington is Saturday, July 4 at 9:30 a.m. The march begins at the Lincoln Memorial (2 Lincoln Memorial Circle, N.W.) with speeches and continues down the National Mall to the Washington Monument before occupying The Ellipse just south of the White House.

All Americans Unite will gather at 10 a.m. at the Washington Monument (15th St., N.W.) in a show of solidarity across all communities regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity. Also at 10 a.m. is the Million Man March on Washington which begins at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, passes the White House and ends at the U.S. Capitol. All are welcome to this event as well.

The Black Lives Matter Protest and Unity Human Flag commemorating the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others lost to racial violence is at 12:30 p.m. at the National Museum of African American History and Culture (1400 Constitution Ave., N.W.). Participants should arrive no later than 12:45 p.m. for the march to the Washington monument to assemble the human flag.

