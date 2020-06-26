June 26, 2020 at 5:26 pm EDT | by Philip Van Slooten
July 4th is big protest day
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Independence Day, gay news, Washington Blade
The protests continue with several major Black Lives Matter protests planned in Washington on July 4. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

This Independence Day the District will be filled with events to reflect on the problems and the promises of the nation’s history and current events. Many organizations invite participants from across the racial, ethnic, sexual and gender spectrum to unite and make their voices heard.

George Floyd Memorial March on Washington is Saturday, July 4 at 9:30 a.m. The march begins at the Lincoln Memorial (2 Lincoln Memorial Circle, N.W.) with speeches and continues down the National Mall to the Washington Monument before occupying The Ellipse just south of the White House. 

All Americans Unite will gather at 10 a.m. at the Washington Monument (15th St., N.W.) in a show of solidarity across all communities regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity. Also at 10 a.m. is the Million Man March on Washington which begins at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, passes the White House and ends at the U.S. Capitol. All are welcome to this event as well. 

The Black Lives Matter Protest and Unity Human Flag commemorating the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others lost to racial violence is at 12:30 p.m. at the National Museum of African American History and Culture (1400 Constitution Ave., N.W.). Participants should arrive no later than 12:45 p.m. for the march to the Washington monument to assemble the human flag. 

For more information on these events, visit their respective Facebook pages.

watermark
Local
D.C. installs ‘Progress Pride’ rainbow flag crosswalk
D.C. to install rainbow crosswalk near Dupont Circle
Roem proposes repurposing of middle school to commemorate Stonewall riots
Baltimore’s Night Shift 2.0 closes permanently
Librarian Maurice Lapierre dies at 85
LGBTQ groups lower D.C. budget request
watermark
National
Trans women sue Trump administration over anti-LGBTQ health care rule
Gay NYC Council member defeats anti-LGBTQ challenger in congressional primary
Is the LGBTQ fight finished after Bostock ruling? Not so fast, advocates say
AG Becerra adds Idaho to restricted state travel list after anti-trans laws
Trump admin sued for refusing to back down on anti-trans health care rule
Advocacy groups call for cancellation of Puerto Rico gossip show
watermark
World
Trump hosts Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president at White House
Gabon moves to decriminalize homosexuality
Coronavirus lockdown leaves LGBTQ Salvadorans even more vulnerable
Egyptian activist arrested for raising rainbow flag at concert dies by suicide
Biden, Trudeau added to Global Pride 2020 line-up
Musicians, politicians, drag queens set to headline Global Pride 2020
watermark
Opinions
Gender communications alive and (unfortunately) well
Oh Green Lantern, how I’ve missed you
Trump the snake oil salesman
LGBTQ rights: Was Latin America first?
SCOTUS delivers win for LGBTQ workers
Remembering modest origins of D.C. Pride
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Netflix review: new doc ‘Disclosure’ is compelling, informative
REVIEW: Debut novel ‘Something to Talk About’ is frothy lesbian Hollywood rom-com
July 4th is big protest day
Patriotic concert stream planned
Calendar: June 26-July 2
Global Pride poised to make history
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.