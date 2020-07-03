Calendar: July 3-9

Independence Day — this Saturday — is shaping up to be a huge Black Lives Matter protest day in Washington. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Friday, July 3

“FilmFest DC at Home,” an international film festival in Washington, ends today, running since April 23. Viewing is free and current film offerings include “We Have Boots,” a new film on Hong Kong’s protests, and the “tenacious democratic aspirations of this semi-autonomous Chinese city,” according to the film description. Learn more by visiting filmfestdc.org.

Saturday, July 4

A George Floyd Memorial March on Washington is today at 9:30 a.m. The event begins at Lincoln Memorial (2 Lincoln Memorial Circle, N.W.) with speeches, and the march will start at 10 a.m. The route continues down the National Mall to the Washington Monument (15th St., N.W.) before occupying The Ellipse south of the White House.

All Americans Unite protesters will gather at 10 a.m. today at the Washington Monument in a show of solidarity across all communities regardless of ethnicity, race, sexual orientation or gender identity.

We Won’t Stand for This, hosted by the Liberty University Black Law Students Association, is also today at 10 a.m. This will be a demonstration in honor of the several Black women whose lives were lost as a result of police violence. The protest will be at the Supreme Court of the United States (1 First St N.E.).

Also at 10 a.m. today is the 10 Million Man March on Washington. It begins at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and ends at the U.S. Capitol.

The Black Lives Matter Protest and Unity Human Flag commemorating the lives of George Floyd, Elijah McCain and others lost to violence is at 12:30 p.m. today at the National Museum of African American History and Culture (1400 Constitution Ave., N.W.). Participants should arrive no later than 12:45 p.m. to the Washington monument to assemble the human flag for the march.

More information on these events can be found on their respective Facebook pages.

Sunday, July 5

The Sculpture Garden has reopened daily from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily with social distancing and required face coverings. The available monuments are located along Constitution Ave., N.W. between 7th and 9th Streets N.W. The East and West buildings are currently closed to the public. Visit nga.gov for more information.

Monday, July 6

The D.C. Center for the LGBT Community hosts a “Center Aging Coffee Drop-In” via Zoom today and every Monday from 10 a.m.-noon. Older LGBTQ adults are invited to join the center for positive conversations or to talk about any hardships. Visit the Center Aging’s Facebook page to learn more.

Tuesday, July 7

P&P Live! Presents a virtual book reading today at 4 p.m. for Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s first children’s book together, “Grandma’s Gardens.” A Q&A with Lissa Muscatine, co-founder of Politics and Prose, and the audience will follow the reading. Tickets are $18.99-24. Look for the event on Facebook for details.

Wednesday, July 8

A Kennedy Center “Couch Concert,” is today at 4 p.m., as well as every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Wednesdays, the Kennedy Center spotlights a variety of different entertainers, including hip hop, comedy and D.C.-area artists to be streamed. Learn more by visiting kennedy-center.org/whats-on.

Thursday, July 9

The D.C. Area Transmasculine society is hosting a “Transmasc and Nonbinary Game Night at 7 p.m. tonight on Jackbox.tv, a multi-player video game tool. The audience will be polled at the beginning of the event with four options: Guesspionage, Tee K.O, Quiplash 2 or Trivia Murder Party. Learn more by visiting dcats.org.