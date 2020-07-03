July 3, 2020 at 12:51 pm EDT | by Joey DiGuglielmo
Job fair is July 10
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
LGBT Career Fair, gay news, Washington Blade
(Image via Facebook)

Chaleur Creative is offering an online LGBT Career Fair on Wednesday, July 10 from 5-7 p.m. for the D.C. metro area. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance. Look for the event on Facebook for details. 

Joey DiGuglielmo is the Features Editor for the Washington Blade.

watermark
Local
Rehoboth, the presidential getaway in waiting
D.C. LGBT Center has two years to find new home
D.C. police won’t probe ‘mob’ attack on trans woman until victim found
Rayceen Pendarvis moderates forum on violence against Black trans women
Petition asks Catholic Univ. president to embrace Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling
Va. nondiscrimination bill takes effect
watermark
National
HUD appears to defy Bostock ruling with anti-trans rule for homeless shelters
Gill Foundation pledges up to $250K to protect Stonewall Inn
House approves bill to designate Pulse nightclub a national memorial
Trans women sue Trump administration over anti-LGBTQ health care rule
Gay NYC Council member defeats anti-LGBTQ challenger in congressional primary
Is the LGBTQ fight finished after Bostock ruling? Not so fast, advocates say
watermark
World
Man claims U.S. Embassy in Cameroon fired him after filing sexual harassment complaint
More than 40 LGBTQ activists arrested in Moscow
State Department human rights bureau acknowledges Pride month
Se celebró el Orgullo LGBTQ en El Salvador desde casa
Global Pride amplifies Black voices during 24-hour virtual event
Trump hosts Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president at White House
watermark
Opinions
Moving white people to be anti-racist
Celebrate Bostock, for now
Bowser shines as mayor
In memory of Larry Kramer
LGBTQ nonprofits are working harder than ever. This Pride Month, here’s how you can help
Gender communications alive and (unfortunately) well
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Job fair is July 10
Calendar: July 3-9
Local playwright Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi shares new short play
Q&A with ‘Drag Race’ champ Jaida Essence Hall
Netflix review: new doc ‘Disclosure’ is compelling, informative
REVIEW: Debut novel ‘Something to Talk About’ is frothy lesbian Hollywood rom-com
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.