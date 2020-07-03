July 3, 2020 at 12:51 pm EDT | by Joey DiGuglielmo
Job fair is July 10
Chaleur Creative is offering an online LGBT Career Fair on Wednesday, July 10 from 5-7 p.m. for the D.C. metro area. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance. Look for the event on Facebook for details.
Joey DiGuglielmo is the Features Editor for the Washington Blade.
Popular Stories
- More than 40 LGBTQ activists arrested in Moscow by Kaela Roeder | posted on July 2, 2020
- Moving white people to be anti-racist by Kathi Wolfe | posted on July 3, 2020
- Man claims U.S. Embassy in Cameroon fired him after filing sexual harassment complaint by Michael K. Lavers | posted on July 3, 2020
- Celebrate Bostock, for now by Patrick Hornbeck | posted on July 2, 2020
- Calendar: July 3-9 by Kaela Roeder | posted on July 3, 2020
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Follow Us