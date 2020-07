Gay District, a social and discussion group for gay, bi and trans men ages 18-35, meets Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. The group continues its meetings each Saturday night at the same time.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, members are meeting via Zoom for the forseeable future. Send an e-mail to supportdesk@thedccenter.org and a password will be sent to those wishing to attend.

Find out more at thedccenter.org.