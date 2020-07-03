July 3, 2020 at 3:03 pm EDT | by Joey DiGuglielmo
Flashy returns July 11
Gay dance party Flashy Home Edition is Saturday, July 11 from 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. via livestream. DC9 will host. DJs TWiN and Sean Morris will spin.
It’s free. Links are available at facebook.com/flashydc.
Joey DiGuglielmo is the Features Editor for the Washington Blade.
