Calendar: July 10-16

Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens (Photo courtesy Hillwood)

Friday, July 10

The Hillwood Estate and Gardens has fully reopened with limited capacity to enforce social distancing. Visitors are required to make separate timed-entry reservations ahead of time. Open Tuesday to Sunday. Prices vary from $5-$18 and ages 5 and younger enter free. Details at hillwoodmuseum.org/visit

Saturday, July 11

LGBTQ dance party Flashy Home Edition is back to host a livestream tonight from 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., hosted by DC9. DJs TWiN and Sean Morris will spin. The event is free. Details at facebook.com/flashyDC.

Dark and Stormy is also hosting a free livestream tonight from 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m., a dance party from the promoter and DJ Shea Van Horn featuring current Washington resident DJs Kangal and Mindjacket. Electro, Goth, Industrial, EBM, Synthwave, Retro and other Dark Disco sounds will be played. Visit facebook.com/darkandstormydc to learn more.

Sunday, July 12

The DC Area Transmasculine Society and is hosting their monthly transmasculine support group at 5 p.m. today. This month’s topic is on “passing” and cisgender assumptions. These meetings are open to those who are assigned female at birth but believe this is an inaccurate or incomplete description of themselves, including trans men, non-binary, genderqueer or other identities. Details at dcats.org/calendar.

Monday, July 13

The Whitman-Walker Community Volunteer Nights are tonight and every second Saturday of the month from 6-8 p.m. Volunteers will assemble STI self-testing kits for the free, walk-in testing services the center provides. More details available on their Facebook page.

Tuesday, July 14

The DC Center is hosting a trans support group via Zoom tonight from 7-9 p.m., and every second Tuesday and fourth Friday of the month. This group is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in the community and learn from one another. All who are trans or unsure are welcome.

Wednesday, July 15

The Morris Cafritz Center for Social Responsibility and the Kurlander Program for GLBTQ Outreach & Engagement are hosting a virtual and story-sharing event on the creators of Casa Ruby tonight from 7-8:30 p.m. Ruby Corado, Holly Goldmann, and Consuella Lopez, who lead the LGBTQ youth center, will share their life stories. This event is free, and details are on their Facebook page.

Thursday, July 16

The Glenstone Museum outdoor sections are now open today and Thursday to Sunday weekly from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Advance reservations required, and tickets released are released two weeks in advance on Mondays at 10 a.m. Visits are limited to groups of five people.