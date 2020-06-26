Calendar: June 26-July 2

Jill Biden will participate in P&P Live! on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy Flatiron Books)

Friday, June 26

The Human Rights Campaign screens “Fade to Black,” a short film written and directed by Sham Tremaine, a Black LGBTQ social justice activist in Mississippi, at 7 p.m. tonight via Zoom. Visit act.hrc.org to register for free tickets to this virtual event.

Saturday, June 27

Survivor ArtMake: Pain/Rebellion/Pride hosted by the D.C. Center and the D.C. Anti-Violence Project is today at 3:30 p.m. Participants will create a three-panel collage showing their journey of turning a painful event into a resilient strength. For more information and to register, visit thedccenter.org/events.

“Storytellers” Open Mic and Talent Showcase hosted by the Casa Ruby LGBT Community Center (7530 Georgia Ave., N.W.) is today at 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this fundraising event will be held via Zoom. Visit casaruby.org for more information on this and other events.

Today is Pride Family Day at the Smithsonian American Art Museum starting at 10 a.m. online via Facebook Live. Local drag queen Ruth Allen Ginsburg will read classic nursery rhymes and tales for all ages. Rainbow crafts and coloring pages will also be available for download. It’s free but registration is required at americanart.si.edu/pridekids.

Sunday, June 28

The D.C. Center Digital Drag Brunch is today at noon via Facebook Live. This fundraising event features performances by Vagenesis, Citrine, Faye Kapology, Majic Dyke and Chicki Parm. Proceeds benefit the D.C. Center. For more information, visit thedccenter.org.

Monday, June 29

Holy Trinity Catholic Church hosts a virtual discussion about “Just Mercy,” a film based on the true story of Walter McMillian, a Black man sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl despite evidence proving his innocence, tonight at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. To receive the link and for more information, email htmmog@gmail.com.

Tuesday, June 30

P&P Live! Presents Jill Biden to discuss her husband, former Vice President and current Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, and her new children’s book, “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden” today at 2 p.m. You must purchase a copy of the book to attend the online event. Visit crowdcast.io/e/jill-biden-joey for more information.

La Clinica del Pueblo hosts Sesiones Educativas con el Centro Empoderate today at 5 p.m. via Facebook Live. This weekly event provides educational seminars, COVID-19 information and more for the Spanish-speaking LGBTQ community. For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

La Fe — D.C. Latinx Pride 2020, an online virtual event hosted by the Latinx History Project, is today at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. This event is a nondenominational chat to discuss spirituality and community building after coming out. Visit latinxhistoryproject.org and their Facebook page for more information on this and other Pride events.

Story District presents Out/Spoken hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis tonight at 7:30 p.m. via YouTube live stream. This 10th annual Pride show focuses on stories about the LGBTQ experience and will feature a diverse group of storytellers telling true stories through a personal lens. For tickets and information, visit storydistrict.org.

Wednesday, July 1

Maryland Zoo Reopening Week continues today at 10 a.m. Timed entry reservations are required for all guests and zoo members and can be reserved online at marylandzoo.org.

Thursday, July 2

Book Club: “The Stonewall Generation” hosted by the Woodhull Freedom Foundation is today at 3 p.m. This virtual book discussion with the authors highlights of the sexual liberation movement and from those who led the fight. For more information, visit facebook.com/woodhullsfa.