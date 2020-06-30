June 30, 2020 at 5:27 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
State Department human rights bureau acknowledges Pride month
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
reparations, gay news, Washington Blade
(Photo by Hai Yang via Flickr)

The State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor on Monday publicly acknowledged Pride month.

“The U.S. stands in solidarity with human rights defenders working around the world to protect fundamental freedoms of LGBTI persons and communities,” it said in a tweet. “All people are endowed with unalienable human rights and every government is obligated to provide equal protection under the law.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has yet to publicly acknowledge Pride month, even though a number of embassies have done so.

The U.S. Embassy in Russia draped a Pride flag on the side of its building in Moscow.

“Today we conclude the celebration of Pride month,” said the embassy in Russian on its Twitter page. “But we continue to protect the rights and fundamental freedoms of all people around the world. Rights for LGBT people are human rights. Human rights are universal. It’s so simple.”

The U.S. Embassy in Lithuania on its Twitter page currently has the rainbow and transgender Pride flags as is banner picture. Ambassador Robert Gilchrist, one of five openly gay men who represent the U.S. abroad as ambassadors, on Monday participated in an Atlantic Council Pride month event.

The State Department has repeatedly told the Washington Blade the U.S. continues to focus its LGBTQ-specific foreign policy efforts on decriminalizing consensual same-sex sexual relations and reducing violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The White House in 2019 tapped outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to lead an initiative that encourages countries to decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations. Activists nevertheless continue to sharply criticize the Trump administration’s LGBTQ rights record, which includes the State Department’s controversial Commission on Unalienable Rights that Pompeo created last year.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
A less spectacular 4th in Rehoboth Beach
Pride events in Md., Va., honor Black lives
Casa Ruby postpones opening of PrEP ‘Art’ Boutique
D.C. police to investigate ‘mob’ attack on trans woman
Activists in Black Trans March call for justice
LGBTQ activists express mixed views on defunding police
watermark
National
Gill Foundation pledges up to $250K to protect Stonewall Inn
House approves bill to designate Pulse nightclub a national memorial
Trans women sue Trump administration over anti-LGBTQ health care rule
Gay NYC Council member defeats anti-LGBTQ challenger in congressional primary
Is the LGBTQ fight finished after Bostock ruling? Not so fast, advocates say
AG Becerra adds Idaho to restricted state travel list after anti-trans laws
watermark
World
State Department human rights bureau acknowledges Pride month
Se celebró el Orgullo LGBTQ en El Salvador desde casa
Global Pride amplifies Black voices during 24-hour virtual event
Trump hosts Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president at White House
Gabon moves to decriminalize homosexuality
Coronavirus lockdown leaves LGBTQ Salvadorans even more vulnerable
watermark
Opinions
In memory of Larry Kramer
LGBTQ nonprofits are working harder than ever. This Pride Month, here’s how you can help
Gender communications alive and (unfortunately) well
Oh Green Lantern, how I’ve missed you
Trump the snake oil salesman
LGBTQ rights: Was Latin America first?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Local playwright Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi shares new short play
Q&A with ‘Drag Race’ champ Jaida Essence Hall
Netflix review: new doc ‘Disclosure’ is compelling, informative
REVIEW: Debut novel ‘Something to Talk About’ is frothy lesbian Hollywood rom-com
July 4th is big protest day
Patriotic concert stream planned
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.