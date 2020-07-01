July 1, 2020 at 5:54 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
D.C. LGBT Center has two years to find new home
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Reeves Center, gay news, Washington Blade
The Reeves Center will likely be torn down for a new NAACP national headquarters building. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The D.C. Center for the LGBT Community is among the numerous tenants, including D.C. government agencies, that will have to vacate the Reeves Center municipal building at 14th and U Streets, N.W. in about two years or possibly a little later, according to John Falcicchio, the D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

Falcicchio told the Washington Blade about the city’s plans for redeveloping the Reeves Center following news this week that the NAACP, the iconic African-American civil rights organization, plans to move its national headquarters from Baltimore to D.C. at the site of a redeveloped Reeves Center.

The D.C. Center for the LGBT Community moved into a ground floor suite of offices at the Reeves Center in November 2013 under a 15-year lease agreement with the city. Also currently operating one floor above the D.C. Center at the Reeves building is the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.

The D.C. Center and the Mayor’s LGBTQ office along with more than a dozen other D.C. government agencies will be relocated to other buildings between now and the next two or more years, according to Falcicchio, to make way for the redevelopment of the Reeves Center.

“What we envision is the building would come down entirely and a new building would be put up,” said Falcicchio. “It probably would be put up in a couple of different components, definitely an office building, likely a component of housing, retail, and potentially even as some have said a hotel,” he said.

Falcicchio said Mayor Muriel Bowser wants the office component of the new building to include space for city agencies and community related organizations. He said although it was far too soon to confirm who would move back to the new building, it was possible that the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community and the Office of LGBTQ Affairs could be among those returning to what city officials are calling a “reimagined” Reeves Center building.

The NAACP, which will be considered the “anchor” of the new building, will occupy about 50,000 square feet in the new building that will have a total capacity of 380,000 square feet, Falcicchio said. He said the current building has a capacity of just 260,000 usable square feet.

“We are happy to hear the NAACP will be relocating to the Reeves Center,” said Rebecca Bauer, a spokesperson for the D.C. Center. “We’ve been in conversations with members of the D.C. Council regarding the D.C. Center’s office space options,” she said.

“We have also been talking with DGS [the D.C. Department of General Services, which oversees city buildings] about the renovation project,” Bauer said. “We look forward to continuing these conversations to find space that sets the D.C. Center up for an exciting and successful next chapter!”

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
D.C. LGBT Center has two years to find new home
D.C. police won’t probe ‘mob’ attack on trans woman until victim found
Rayceen Pendarvis moderates forum on violence against Black trans women
Petition asks Catholic Univ. president to embrace Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling
Va. nondiscrimination bill takes effect
A less spectacular 4th in Rehoboth Beach
watermark
National
HUD appears to defy Bostock ruling with anti-trans rule for homeless shelters
Gill Foundation pledges up to $250K to protect Stonewall Inn
House approves bill to designate Pulse nightclub a national memorial
Trans women sue Trump administration over anti-LGBTQ health care rule
Gay NYC Council member defeats anti-LGBTQ challenger in congressional primary
Is the LGBTQ fight finished after Bostock ruling? Not so fast, advocates say
watermark
World
State Department human rights bureau acknowledges Pride month
Se celebró el Orgullo LGBTQ en El Salvador desde casa
Global Pride amplifies Black voices during 24-hour virtual event
Trump hosts Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president at White House
Gabon moves to decriminalize homosexuality
Coronavirus lockdown leaves LGBTQ Salvadorans even more vulnerable
watermark
Opinions
Bowser shines as mayor
In memory of Larry Kramer
LGBTQ nonprofits are working harder than ever. This Pride Month, here’s how you can help
Gender communications alive and (unfortunately) well
Oh Green Lantern, how I’ve missed you
Trump the snake oil salesman
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Local playwright Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi shares new short play
Q&A with ‘Drag Race’ champ Jaida Essence Hall
Netflix review: new doc ‘Disclosure’ is compelling, informative
REVIEW: Debut novel ‘Something to Talk About’ is frothy lesbian Hollywood rom-com
July 4th is big protest day
Patriotic concert stream planned
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.