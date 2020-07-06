July 6, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT | by Kaela Roeder
Global Pride draws more than 57 million viewers
Former Vice President Joe Biden is among those who participated in Global Pride. (Screen capture via YouTube)

More than 57 million people viewed the first-ever Global Pride event, a 24-hour virtual program created in light of mass Pride festival cancellations worldwide because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The June 27 event’s headliners included former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Laverne Cox, Olivia Newton-John, Pabllo Vittar and Kesha. The event also highlighted the Black Lives Matter movement and the response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others who inspired worldwide protests for racial justice.

A total of almost $53,000 was raised during the event for the Pride COVID-19 Relief Fund, exceeding the initial target of $50,000. Pride and LGBTQ organizations financially impacted by the pandemic will be able to apply to this fund to assist with projects that empower community groups and help organizations with initiatives focused on alleviating inequities, racism and systemic oppression.

A team of more than 100 volunteers around the world contributed to Global Pride, including video editors, producers, fundraising specialists, communications experts and nonprofit leaders.

“When we began this project we were well aware we were entering uncharted territory and had a near-unbelievable vision, but we needed to do something at a time when we had an international platform,” said Global Pride co-chair Natalie Thompson in a press release. “Global Pride 2020 gave us an opportunity to allow Prides worldwide (to) tell their own stories to the largest audience in history that was accessible in new ways.”

