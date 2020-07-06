Peter Thiel abandoning Trump?

Peter Thiel is reportedly distancing himself from President Trump. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Gay billionaire Peter Thiel reportedly thinks President Trump can’t win re-election and is distancing himself from the campaign, multiple media outlets reported this weekend.

Thiel thinks Trump’s campaign is doomed because the economy will remain in a major recession this fall with double-digit unemployment, according to the reports.

Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal, is reportedly shifting his political donations to House and Senate races and won’t donate to Trump’s re-election effort.

Thiel spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention, memorably announcing “I am proud to be gay, I am proud to be a Republican.”

He hasn’t commented publicly on the reports and the Trump campaign issued a statement that Thiel remains a supporter of the president.