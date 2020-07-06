July 6, 2020 at 4:49 pm EDT | by Staff reports
Peter Thiel abandoning Trump?
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Peter Thiel, gay news, Washington Blade
Peter Thiel is reportedly distancing himself from President Trump. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Gay billionaire Peter Thiel reportedly thinks President Trump can’t win re-election and is distancing himself from the campaign, multiple media outlets reported this weekend.

Thiel thinks Trump’s campaign is doomed because the economy will remain in a major recession this fall with double-digit unemployment, according to the reports.

Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal, is reportedly shifting his political donations to House and Senate races and won’t donate to Trump’s re-election effort.

Thiel spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention, memorably announcing “I am proud to be gay, I am proud to be a Republican.”

He hasn’t commented publicly on the reports and the Trump campaign issued a statement that Thiel remains a supporter of the president.

watermark
Local
Rehoboth, the presidential getaway in waiting
D.C. LGBT Center has two years to find new home
D.C. police won’t probe ‘mob’ attack on trans woman until victim found
Rayceen Pendarvis moderates forum on violence against Black trans women
Petition asks Catholic Univ. president to embrace Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling
Va. nondiscrimination bill takes effect
Peter Thiel, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Peter Thiel abandoning Trump?
HUD appears to defy Bostock ruling with anti-trans rule for homeless shelters
Gill Foundation pledges up to $250K to protect Stonewall Inn
House approves bill to designate Pulse nightclub a national memorial
Trans women sue Trump administration over anti-LGBTQ health care rule
Gay NYC Council member defeats anti-LGBTQ challenger in congressional primary
watermark
World
Global Pride draws more than 57 million viewers
Montenegro to recognize same-sex civil partnerships
Man claims U.S. Embassy in Cameroon fired him after filing sexual harassment complaint
More than 40 LGBTQ activists arrested in Moscow
State Department human rights bureau acknowledges Pride month
Se celebró el Orgullo LGBTQ en El Salvador desde casa
watermark
Opinions
Moving white people to be anti-racist
Celebrate Bostock, for now
Bowser shines as mayor
In memory of Larry Kramer
LGBTQ nonprofits are working harder than ever. This Pride Month, here’s how you can help
Gender communications alive and (unfortunately) well
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
New HBO docs shed light on Roy Cohn, plight of gays in Chechnya
‘Noah’s Arc’ cast checks in on eve of weekend Zoom reunion
Classic queer novel ‘Olivia’ gets deserved reissue
Flashy returns July 11
Gay District meets every Saturday
QUEERY: Cornelius Joy
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.