July 16, 2020 at 3:36 pm EDT | by Kaela Roeder
U.N. Human Rights Council discusses global conversion therapy ban
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
global forum, Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade
(Photo by sanjitbakshi; courtesy Flickr)

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Wednesday held a virtual panel on the call for a global conversion therapy ban. 

The event was comprised of several advocates and experts on the topic, including Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ issues, and Xeenarh Mohammed, the executive director of the Initiative for Equal Rights in Nigeria. Speakers discussed the reasons why they feel conversion therapy should be deemed a violation of human rights, the damages caused by the practice and common tactics employed by those who carry it out.

OutRight Action International, ILGA World, the Swedish Federation for LGBTQI Rights and the Global Action for Trans Equality were among the organizations present.

German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth also made a statement condemning conversion therapy.

Germany in May banned conversion therapy for minors, being the fifth country to do so.

“LGBTI people don’t need therapy. They deserve respect, solidarity and consideration, and this is our responsibility as governments,” Roth said. “Governments have an obligation to respect, protect and promote the human rights of all individuals. LGBTI rights are not nice to have — they are an essential part of human rights.”

Brazil, Ecuador, Malta and Taiwan have also banned the widely condemned practice. Maryland and D.C. are among the U.S. jurisdictions that ban conversion therapy for minors.

A new law that prohibits conversion therapy for minors in Virginia took effect on July 1.

watermark
Local
Two men charged in Sterling, Va., gay murder
Media outlets assail D.C.’s proposed ad tax
Acevero to reintroduce Md. police reform bill
Friend says murder of gay man in Sterling, Va. was hate crime
D.C. Council approves $2.7 million for LGBTQ programs
SMYAL, HRC to host virtual events to boost leadership skills, voting
watermark
National
Inside the surprising challenge to ban gay panic defense in Colorado
Instagram and Facebook to ban conversion therapy content
Trump administration sued again over rescission of transgender health care protections
Supreme Court makes anti-LGBTQ discrimination easier at religious schools
Birx participates in virtual International AIDS Conference
Tech experts fear new US broadcasting chief could jeopardize LGBTQ Internet freedom
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
U.N. Human Rights Council discusses global conversion therapy ban
Sudan repeals death penalty for homosexuality
A family makes history in Mexico
Activists hold first-ever global Black Pride event
Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president re-elected
U.N. calls for global conversion therapy ban
watermark
Opinions
Rehoboth mayoral candidate Mills lacks integrity
Unintended consequences of proposed ad tax
Kuhns, Fuller, and Macha for Rehoboth
Mendelson’s ad tax a blow to queer, Black media
Remembering Sally Rogers, my first queer crush
Bostock’s bisexual erasure
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Teaching music via Zoom
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 7 Dorian Award nominations
QUEERY: Alexander Campbell
Calendar: July 10-16
COVID redraws 2020 LGBTQ travel roadmap
New HBO docs shed light on Roy Cohn, plight of gays in Chechnya
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.