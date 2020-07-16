All jurisdictions are struggling under today’s challenging economic times, and an examination of additional funding sources is prudent. However, the proposed tax on advertising should receive a full evaluation before the DC City Council takes any action. Here are important issues for the Council to consider:
A new tax on advertising would create a negative economic impact on local publications and news outlets like the Washington Blade.
Diminishing the viability of these forms of journalism could erode accountability of government, police, and others in authority at a time when it is critically needed.
A new tax on advertising would increase expenses of small businesses struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, and very likely impact workers in the District who create, design, and sell advertising for a living.
The DC Council should carefully consider the pending advertising taxation proposal would have on public accountability, journalism, and small businesses. There are better ways to address the city’s financial needs than placing additional burdens on small business owners during a volatile economic crisis.
Steve Nicklin is vice president of marketing for Out of Home Advertising Association of America.
- Human Rights Campaign snubs Susan Collins, endorses Sara Gideon by Chris Johnson | posted on July 15, 2020
- Instagram and Facebook to ban conversion therapy content by Kaela Roeder | posted on July 15, 2020
- Kuhns, Fuller, and Macha for Rehoboth by Peter Rosenstein | posted on July 16, 2020
- Inside the surprising challenge to ban gay panic defense in Colorado by Chris Johnson | posted on July 16, 2020
- Sudan repeals death penalty for homosexuality by Michael K. Lavers | posted on July 16, 2020