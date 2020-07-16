July 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm EDT | by Steve Nicklin
Unintended consequences of proposed ad tax
Share
Tweet
Email
Share

All jurisdictions are struggling under today’s challenging economic times, and an examination of additional funding sources is prudent. However, the proposed tax on advertising should receive a full evaluation before the DC City Council takes any action. Here are important issues for the Council to consider:

A new tax on advertising would create a negative economic impact on local publications and news outlets like the Washington Blade.

Diminishing the viability of these forms of journalism could erode accountability of government, police, and others in authority at a time when it is critically needed.

A new tax on advertising would increase expenses of small businesses struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, and very likely impact workers in the District who create, design, and sell advertising for a living.

The DC Council should carefully consider the pending advertising taxation proposal would have on public accountability, journalism, and small businesses. There are better ways to address the city’s financial needs than placing additional burdens on small business owners during a volatile economic crisis.

Steve Nicklin is vice president of marketing for Out of Home Advertising Association of America.

watermark
Local
Media outlets assail D.C.’s proposed ad tax
Acevero to reintroduce Md. police reform bill
Friend says murder of gay man in Sterling, Va. was hate crime
D.C. Council approves $2.7 million for LGBTQ programs
SMYAL, HRC to host virtual events to boost leadership skills, voting
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Inside the surprising challenge to ban gay panic defense in Colorado
Instagram and Facebook to ban conversion therapy content
Trump administration sued again over rescission of transgender health care protections
Supreme Court makes anti-LGBTQ discrimination easier at religious schools
Birx participates in virtual International AIDS Conference
Tech experts fear new US broadcasting chief could jeopardize LGBTQ Internet freedom
watermark
World
Sudan repeals death penalty for homosexuality
A family makes history in Mexico
Activists hold first-ever global Black Pride event
Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president re-elected
U.N. calls for global conversion therapy ban
Gabon formally decriminalizes homosexuality
watermark
Opinions
Unintended consequences of proposed ad tax
Kuhns, Fuller, and Macha for Rehoboth
Mendelson’s ad tax a blow to queer, Black media
Remembering Sally Rogers, my first queer crush
Bostock’s bisexual erasure
UNHCR must address suffering of LGBTI refugees in Kenya
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Teaching music via Zoom
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 7 Dorian Award nominations
QUEERY: Alexander Campbell
Calendar: July 10-16
COVID redraws 2020 LGBTQ travel roadmap
New HBO docs shed light on Roy Cohn, plight of gays in Chechnya
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.