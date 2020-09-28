September 28, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT | by Staff reports
Jorge Ramos interviews Blade contributor
Yariel Valdés González, left, speaks with Jorge Ramos (Screenshot by Michael K. Lavers of the Washington Blade)

Jorge Ramos interviewed Yariel Valdés González on Univision’s “Al Punto” program.

Valdés discussed his asylum case, the treatment he received while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody and the plight of Cuba’s independent journalists. The interview aired on “Al Punto” on Sunday.

Valdés, 30, suffered persecution in Cuba because he was an independent journalist who criticized the Cuban government. He fled the country and asked for asylum in the U.S. on March 27, 2019.

A judge on Sept. 18, 2019, granted Valdés asylum in the U.S., but he remained in ICE custody until March 4 of this year.

