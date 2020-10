(Photo by Chad Zajdowicz via Flickr)

A law that officially repeals Maryland’s sodomy law took effect on Thursday.

The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2003 Lawrence v. Texas ruling said state laws that criminalized consensual same-sex sexual acts between adults were unconstitutional.

Maryland earlier this year approved a bill that repealed the state’s sodomy law. Virginia lawmakers in 2014 repealed their state’s sodomy ban.