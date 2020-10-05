October 5, 2020 at 11:56 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Crew Club building for sale or lease; owners may not reopen
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Crew Club, gay news, Washington Blade
The Crew Club building on 14th Street is for sale. (Washington Blade photo by Lou Chibbaro, Jr.)

The owners of the Crew Club, the D.C. gym, sauna and bathhouse for gay men, have placed the club’s building on 14th Street, N.W. near Logan Circle on the market for sale or lease and they do not expect to reopen the club, which closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to co-owner DC Allen.

Allen told the Washington Blade on Saturday that the building’s new owner or leaseholder would be free to reopen the Crew Club, which has occupied the two-story building’s second floor for more than 25 years, but that’s not likely to happen.

Large signs attached to nearly the entire front wall of the building at 1321 14th St., N.W. promote its use as a “Flagship Retail Redevelopment Opportunity.” One of the signs, placed by D.C. Realtor Wes Neal, says a potential feature of the building is a 7,000-square-foot roof deck.

Allen said that although some bathhouses in other parts of the country, including in Fort Lauderdale, have reopened as states and cities have relaxed coronavirus related restrictions, he decided not to reopen the Crew Club.

“I didn’t feel that was healthy,” he said. “So we did not reopen. And I don’t know if we will,” Allen said. “I just don’t know. Everything is up in the air. If the new owners want a tenant then maybe we will.”

In January, Allen told the Blade he and his husband Ken Flick had decided to retire and had a contract to sell the Crew Club building to Douglas Development Corporation, one of the city’s largest real estate developers. Allen announced the club would be closing Feb. 29 and scheduled a closing party on that day.

But Allen announced one day later on the Crew Club’s Facebook page that an “unexpected turn of events” prompted him and Flick to keep the club open indefinitely. He told the Blade at the time that Douglas Development backed out of the sale, prompting him to recruit new business partners to operate the Crew Club on a day-to-day basis, with him and Flick remaining part owners.

Allen said in an interview with the Blade last week that the arrangement for the new partners to operate the Crew Club “fell apart” when the coronavirus pandemic hit the city in full force a short time later. “That’s all gone,” he said.

“All I have now is Ken and I are retired and the building is for sale,” Allen told the Blade. “And it is unlikely the club will reopen.”

A permanent closing of the Crew Club will mark the end of the city’s last remaining gay bathhouse. The Club Washington, D.C.’s longtime gay bathhouse located in the gay adult entertainment strip on the unit block of O Street, S.E., was forced to close along with other gay clubs in the area for the construction of the Washington Nationals Stadium.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
Crew Club building for sale or lease; owners may not reopen
Md. sodomy law officially repealed
ICE arrests gay Va. man after traffic stop
Stein Club to vote on endorsement for Biden, D.C. Council candidates
Team Rayceen, Blade, Stein Club conclude forum series for at-large Council candidates
Ruby Corado released from hospital following COVID symptoms
watermark
National
Gay men take over #ProudBoys on Twitter
President Trump & First Lady test positive for COVID-19
Michigan’s lesbian AG slaps felony charges on Wohl, Burkman for robocalls
Another transgender person murdered in Puerto Rico
U.S. broadcasting agency executive director ignores House subpoena
Jorge Ramos interviews Blade contributor
watermark
World
Transgender woman named deputy Belgian prime minister
Transgender woman’s death shocks Colombia
Journalist who condemned anti-LGBTQ violence, corruption in Honduras murdered
Belarusian LGBTQ activist arrested during anti-government protest
Tijuana authorities criticized over handling of transgender woman’s murder
Cuban authorities threaten to arrest LGBTQ activist, journalist
watermark
Opinions
Belarus protests hit home
Pepco plan will support jobs, generate $390 million in economic activity
Time for a new chapter of Capital Pride
A letter to Soraya Santiago (1947-2020)
When they go low we kick their asses
D.C. must ban gay and trans panic defense
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Chronicling the ‘new normal’ amid pandemic
Calendar: Oct. 2-8
Trans Visibility March returns this weekend
Buttigieg talks new book with Politics and Prose
Holocaust history museums hold free livestream event
‘This is the time when artists go to work’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.