October 6, 2020 at 9:36 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Va. LGBT lawmakers divided over ‘redistricting’ measure
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Adam Ebbin, gay news, Washington Blade
Virginia state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) supports Amendment 1. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

A proposed state constitutional amendment on the ballot in Virginia in the Nov. 3 election calling for a bipartisan commission rather than the governor and state legislature to decide on changes in congressional and state legislative districts has created a rift between Virginia’s four LGBT members of the legislature.

Gay State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) and lesbian House of Delegates member Dawn Adams (D-Richmond) have spoken out in support of Amendment 1, saying it would be a major improvement over the longstanding system of having the legislature create the district boundaries.

But transgender State Sen. Danica Roem (D-Prince William County) and gay House of Delegates members Mark Levine (D-Alexandria) and Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County) have joined the state’s Democratic Party in expressing strong opposition to the proposed amendment. 

“It pretends to be a reform measure but in reality it would enable gerrymandering to continue,” Levine told the Washington Blade.

He was referring to the longstanding process known as partisan gerrymandering where the political party in control of a state legislature shapes the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts in such a way that voters who support them outnumber the opposing party’s voters.

The U.S. Constitution requires states to redraw congressional and state legislative districts every 10 years to conform to population changes calculated by the U.S. Census.

Ebbin and Adams have joined a bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans who argue that Amendment 1 would create a 16-member commission on which four Democrats and four Republicans would serve regardless of which party has control of the legislature. Under the proposed amendment, the other eight members of the commission would consist of citizens appointed by a panel of five retired Circuit Court judges.

The panel of judges would be appointed from a list created by the Virginia Supreme Court. Four would be chosen by both parties in the legislature and the fifth would be selected by the judges themselves.

Levine and others who oppose Amendment 1 point out that it authorizes the legislature, known in Virginia as the General Assembly, to vote on approving or rejecting whatever redistricting plan the commission comes up with without making any changes. If the General Assembly votes against the plan the commission must come up with one more proposal. And if that too is rejected by the General Assembly the state Supreme Court would make the final decision on how the districts should be shaped.

“That has all but one Republican appointed judge,” Levine said, adding that in the end under the current make-up of the state Supreme Court Republicans would still control the redistricting process.

He and other opponents are urging voters to reject Amendment 1 so that the General Assembly, which is now controlled by Democrats, can come up with another more reform-minded proposal and bring it back to the voters in two years.

The Washington Post, which endorsed Amendment 1 in an editorial on Sept. 27, says arguments against the amendment “amount to an attack on the good in the name of the perfect.” It argues in its editorial that it’s “highly unlikely” that the state Supreme Court would produce a redistricting plan as partisan and as one-sided as those produced by the legislature, which the Post says will conduct the redistricting if Amendment 1 is defeated.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

Adam Ebbin, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Va. LGBT lawmakers divided over ‘redistricting’ measure
Crew Club building for sale or lease; owners may not reopen
Md. sodomy law officially repealed
ICE arrests gay Va. man after traffic stop
Stein Club to vote on endorsement for Biden, D.C. Council candidates
Team Rayceen, Blade, Stein Club conclude forum series for at-large Council candidates
watermark
National
Gay men take over #ProudBoys on Twitter
President Trump & First Lady test positive for COVID-19
Michigan’s lesbian AG slaps felony charges on Wohl, Burkman for robocalls
Another transgender person murdered in Puerto Rico
U.S. broadcasting agency executive director ignores House subpoena
Jorge Ramos interviews Blade contributor
watermark
World
Transgender woman named deputy Belgian prime minister
Transgender woman’s death shocks Colombia
Journalist who condemned anti-LGBTQ violence, corruption in Honduras murdered
Belarusian LGBTQ activist arrested during anti-government protest
Tijuana authorities criticized over handling of transgender woman’s murder
Cuban authorities threaten to arrest LGBTQ activist, journalist
watermark
Opinions
Vote Brooke Pinto for Ward 2 Council
Belarus protests hit home
Pepco plan will support jobs, generate $390 million in economic activity
Time for a new chapter of Capital Pride
A letter to Soraya Santiago (1947-2020)
When they go low we kick their asses
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Chronicling the ‘new normal’ amid pandemic
Calendar: Oct. 2-8
Trans Visibility March returns this weekend
Buttigieg talks new book with Politics and Prose
Holocaust history museums hold free livestream event
‘This is the time when artists go to work’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.