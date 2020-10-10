Dupont Underground opens ‘Rise Up’ exhibition

(Screen capture via YouTube)

From Oct. 2 to Nov. 1, Dupont Underground will be home to the “Rise Up” exhibition made up of photos from “everyday” photographers documenting the social justice movement across the country. DU’s goal is to give a voice to photographers who don’t have the resources to get their work featured in high-profile galleries. Visitors are asked to consider the messages of the photographers who are sharing their experiences from the 2020 uprising protests.

Entrance is free but donations are encouraged. The exhibition is open from 4-8 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.