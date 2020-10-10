October 10, 2020 at 6:31 am EDT | by Parker Purifoy
Dupont Underground opens ‘Rise Up’ exhibition
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Dupont Underground, gay news, Washington Blade
(Screen capture via YouTube)

From Oct. 2 to Nov. 1, Dupont Underground will be home to the “Rise Up” exhibition made up of photos from “everyday” photographers documenting the social justice movement across the country. DU’s goal is to give a voice to photographers who don’t have the resources to get their work featured in high-profile galleries. Visitors are asked to consider the messages of the photographers who are sharing their experiences from the 2020 uprising protests.

Entrance is free but donations are encouraged. The exhibition is open from 4-8 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

watermark
Local
Thousands denied cure for blindness due to ban on tissue donation from gay men
Montgomery County Council unanimously passes LGBTQ Bill of Rights
Out Brigade D.C. Pride ‘Parade’ set for Oct. 10
D.C. Council gives final approval to LGBTQ seniors bill
Non-binary candidate looks to fill Falls Church City Council seat
D.C. Council candidates White, Henderson, Downs win top GLAA ratings
watermark
National
Monica Roberts, trailblazing Black transgender activist, dies at 58
Gay men take over #ProudBoys on Twitter
President Trump & First Lady test positive for COVID-19
Michigan’s lesbian AG slaps felony charges on Wohl, Burkman for robocalls
Another transgender person murdered in Puerto Rico
U.S. broadcasting agency executive director ignores House subpoena
watermark
World
Report: LGBTQ asylum seekers from Central America still seek refuge in U.S.
Gay man provides help to LGBTQ asylum seekers in Mexico
Transgender woman named deputy Belgian prime minister
Transgender woman’s death shocks Colombia
Journalist who condemned anti-LGBTQ violence, corruption in Honduras murdered
Belarusian LGBTQ activist arrested during anti-government protest
watermark
Opinions
The American dating dilemma for immigrants
30 days to victory if we keep working hard
Vote Brooke Pinto for Ward 2 Council
Belarus protests hit home
Pepco plan will support jobs, generate $390 million in economic activity
Time for a new chapter of Capital Pride
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Blade holds Coming Out Day celebration
Dupont Underground opens ‘Rise Up’ exhibition
Rupert Everett reminds us homophobia persists in Hollywood
A mother can’t know everything
Calendar: Oct. 9-15
DC Center, Capital Pride hold first Out Brigade event
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.