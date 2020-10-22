October 22, 2020 at 8:08 pm EDT | by Parker Purifoy
Equality Virginia TIES conference draws bigger crowd with virtual format
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
transgender, Gender Conference East, trans, transgender flag, gay news, Washington Blade
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Equality Virginia’s seventh annual Transgender Information and Empowerment Summit (TIES) last week was attended by nearly 700 people, according to the organization.

The four-day conference that featured keynotes and workshops for the transgender community began on Oct. 14. Equality Virginia held this year’s events virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Scheduled events included workshops on health insurance, racial justice and voting rights as well as a free name and gender marker change clinic and a free wellness center visit with trans-affirming mental health or medical providers.

Vee Lamneck, Equality Virginia’s executive director, said the TIES conference was “unlike anything we’d ever seen or done.” 

“With nearly 700 participants, we were able to successfully transition from a one day, in-person conference to a four-day, digital conference without skipping a beat,” they said in a statement. “While nothing will replace meeting face-to-face, the virtual format allowed more people than ever the opportunity to participate while continuing the event’s tradition of empowerment and fostering community.”

An overarching theme throughout this year’s conference was the topic of racial inequality. 

Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a trans activist and woman of color, was the first of several keynote speakers and reflected on her history of advocating for Black trans women. Aurora Higgs, an LGBTQ scholar and public speaker, led a panel focused on the work of Black trans activists in Virginia. The last keynote speech featured Black trans and non-binary youth from Side by Side, an LGBTQ advocacy organization based in Virginia. 

TIES also included a workshop on the Virginia Values Act, a historic law banning discrimination against the LGBTQ community that went into effect July 1.

The conference also served as a way for attendees to network and socialize with different breakout rooms. 

“TIES helps foster connections with Virginians from all corners of the commonwealth and we’re proud we can still offer the event through a virtual format this year,” Equality Virginia’s Program Director Thalia Hernandez said in a statement before the conference.

Gender Conference East watermark
Local
Equality Virginia TIES conference draws bigger crowd with virtual format
D.C. Attorney General: It’s illegal to destroy election campaign signs
Warner: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation will leave LGBTQ rights ‘up for grabs’
Comings & Goings
6 gay candidates competing in crowded field for Council, school board
Transgender woman running against anti-LGBTQ Md. congressman
watermark
National
Gay congressman’s dating life attacked in fiery N.H. debate
Anti-trans attacks on Gina Ortiz Jones continue in competitive Texas race
Texas assailed for allowing social workers to turn away LGBTQ, disabled patients
Election a matter of ‘survival’ for LGBTQ Latinos
Puerto Rico Medicaid program now covers transition-related health care
Monica Roberts, trailblazing Black transgender activist, dies at 58
watermark
World
Pope Francis calls for civil unions for same-sex couples
Chile advocacy group withdraws from marriage agreement with government
Cubans share their coming out stories
Report: LGBTQ asylum seekers from Central America still seek refuge in U.S.
Gay man provides help to LGBTQ asylum seekers in Mexico
Transgender woman named deputy Belgian prime minister
Robert White, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do our policies match the District’s pride?
The harm of excluding queer history in schools
Vote Biden/Harris to save our country
Happy 70th to iconic ‘All About Eve’
The sad, closeted hypocrisy of Lindsey Graham
The boldness of Randy Downs
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
James Beard biography a luscious feast
Calendar: Oct. 23-29
Transformer unveils this year’s ‘Queer Threads’ exhibits
Kamayan Coalition to celebrate Filipino American, LGBTQ History Months
For Heather Matarazzo, ‘Equal’ is still a cause worth fighting for
Former Avalon singer on coming out, getting ousted and where he is today
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.