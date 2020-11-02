Downtown D.C. storefronts boarded up ahead of Election Day

Businesses along Connecticut Avenue south of Dupont Circle have boarded up their windows in anticipation of any arrest after Election Day. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

A growing number of businesses in downtown D.C. have boarded up their windows in anticipation of potential unrest after Election Day.

The Washington Blade on Sunday morning recorded two videos near Black Lives Matter Plaza, which is immediately north of Lafayette Square and the White House, and along Pennsylvania Avenue between 6th and 15th Streets, N.W. Businesses on Connecticut Avenue north of Dupont Circle and in other parts of the city have also boarded up in anticipation of any potential unrest.

FiveThirtyEight blog predicts Joe Biden has a 90 percent chance of defeating President Trump. The White House in recent days has signaled it may challenge the election results, especially in Pennsylvania and other battleground states where ballots will likely be counted after Tuesday.

Hillary Clinton in 2016 defeated Trump in D.C. by a 91-4 percent margin.