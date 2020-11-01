Lady Gaga to join Biden at drive-in get-out-the-vote event in Pittsburgh

Lady Gaga is set to join Joe Biden at an event in Pittsburgh. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lady Gaga is set to appear with Joe Biden at a get-out-the-vote event Monday night in Pittsburgh as the 2020 presidential election draws to close, the Biden campaign announced Sunday.

Details about the event were scarce in the announcement, but the campaign indicated LGBTQ icon Lady Gaga would Biden that evening at a drive-in event, which is set to take place in a state Trump won in 2016 and deemed a battleground for 2020.

The event is set to happen Monday after a canvass kickoff event with Biden in Beaver County, Pa. and an earlier drive-in event for Black community in Pittsburgh. Also set to appear at the event with Lady Gaga is Dr. Jill Biden.

Meanwhile, singer John Legend is set to join Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff on Monday evening for an election-night drive-in event in Philadelphia.