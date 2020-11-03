November 3, 2020 at 10:12 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Early 2020 presidential election votes roll in as world awaits results
Early results show a tight race between Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump

With the world awaiting an answer over whether President Trump or Joe Biden will win the 2020 presidential election, early results began to pour in Tuesday night indicating the end results will be exceedingly close.

Trump got an early win thanks a relatively strong performance in Miami-Dade County, which is Democratic stronghold and has a significant Cuban population. Biden, however, showed strong support in areas with more senior populations, which went for Trump in 2016.

Meanwhile, Biden had a better than expected showing in Ohio, despite Trump winning that state in 2020 and Republicans withstanding the “blue wave” there in the 2018 mid-term elections. The state wasn’t called at the time of this posting.

Meanwhile, other swing states remain in play, including North Carolina, Texas and Georgia in the South; Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the Midwest and Arizona in the West.

Pennsylvania may be key to the settling the election, but the results may there may not be known for days because the state has yet to count the massive amount of mail-in ballots. The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they’re postmarked by the Election Day as opposed to received by Election Day.

More to come…

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

