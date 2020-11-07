November 7, 2020 at 10:36 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Biden name-checks gay and transgender Americans in victory speech
Biden, gay news, Washington Blade
Vice President Joe Biden name-checked gay and transgender Americans in his victory speech.

President-elect Joe Biden name-checked gay and transgender American in his victory speech Saturday night, which made a call for unity after a tumultuous presidential election and four years of President Trump.

“I am proud of the coalition we put together, the broadest and most diverse in history,” Biden said, “Democrats, Republicans and Independents.  Progressives, moderates and conservatives. Young and old. Urban, suburban and rural. Gay, straight, transgender. White. Latino. Asian. Native American.”

Biden, speaking from Wilmington, Del., paid special to Black Americans, who helped him with their early support during the Democratic primary as well as the general election.

“And especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest — the African American community stood up again for me,” Biden said. “They always have my back, and I’ll have yours.”

Biden’s explicit referenced transgender people, marking the first time in U.S. history a president-elect referenced them in a victory speech.

The main theme of Biden’s speech was bringing American together and promising to work for Americans whether or they voted for him or President Trump.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify,” Biden said. “Who doesn’t see ‘red’ and ‘blue’ states, but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people. For that is what America is about: The people. And that is what our Administration will be about.”

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

