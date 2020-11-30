The ‘Comings & Goings’ column chronicles important life changes of Blade readers.

Erik J. Raser-Schramm

Congratulations to Erik J. Raser-Schramm on his new position as Deputy Chief Administrative Officer in New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s administration.

Raser-Schramm is leaving his volunteer job as Delaware Democratic Party Chairman to accept this position. He said he is stepping down because “he didn’t want to create a conflict of interest when joining Meyer’s administration.”

“We pledged to hire the best and brightest to run your county government, and we are excited to add Erik to the team. He is an all-star,” Meyer said. “As Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, he’ll be in charge of a lot of the day to day happenings in New Castle County.”

Raser-Schramm added, “I’m excited for the new opportunity, and proud of what we accomplished together as Delaware Democrats. Winning elections is obviously the goal of a political party, but it’s how we did it that I’m proud of the most. We worked hard to open up our Party to hundreds of new activists, donors, campaign staff, and candidates, who now feel at home under the Delaware Democratic Party banner.”

He has worked in a number of areas, including until now being managing partner of The Twelve Seven Group, in Townsend, Del. Other positions he has held include serving as chief of staff to the House Majority Caucus of the Delaware House of Representatives; and as assistant director of the Kelly Heinz-Grundner Brain Tumor Foundation in Wilmington, Del. He began his career as a First Grade Special Education Teacher, Brookside Elementary School, Newark, Del.

Congratulations also to Michael J. Widomski who is one of two people named the 2020 CISAzen of the year by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Upon being named, he said, “I’m incredibly proud to be associated with the leadership and entire workforce at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Working at the agency responsible for a safe and secure election will be one of my proudest moments in government.”

Widomski is an experienced senior external affairs advisor. He is currently chief for workforce engagement at the U.S Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Office of Workforce Engagement. Over the years he has held a number of different positions at the agency.

At one point between jobs at the agency he worked as director of communication and executive affairs at the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the National Weather Service (NWS).

One of his positions at Homeland Security was with the Federal Emergency Management Agency as lead public affairs officer and he served as the direct senior advisor to the Federal Coordinating Officer for the recovery efforts for the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.

Widomski earned his bachelor’s in Communication Arts from Gannon University, Erie, Pa. He has a master’s in radio-television-film from the University of Maryland, and a master’s of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, in Carlisle, Pa.