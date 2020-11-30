November 30, 2020 at 10:12 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Trump issues final World AIDS Day statement without ever including LGBTQ people
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Donald Trump, gay news, Washington Blade
President Donald Trump issued his final World AIDS Day proclamation without ever mentioning LGBTQ people. (Photo public domain)

President Trump in his final World AIDS Day proclamation Monday evening recognized “untold suffering on millions of people both here at home and abroad” as result of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, but ends his administration without ever once drawing on the annual statement to recognize LGBTQ people are disproportionately affected by the disease.

It was the last of four formal proclamations on World AIDS Day and National HIV Testing from the Trump administration. None of these statements includes a reference to LGBTQ people, even though health disparities mean LGBTQ people face high rates of HIV/AIDS infection.

Instead, Trump highlights his administration’s “Ending the HIV Epidemic” plan, which he announced during his 2019 State of the Union address. The cross-agency initiative under the Department of Health & Human Services seeks to eliminate at least 90 percent of new HIV infections in the United States within 10 years with a PrEP-heavy focus on diagnosis, treatment, prevention and response.

“Through these and other initiatives we are bringing to a close a painful chapter in human history,” Trump says in the proclamation. “For the past many decades, HIV and AIDS have inflicted untold suffering on millions of people both here at home and abroad. But by the end of this decade, we will have eliminated this scourge from our country and released much of the rest of world from its deadly grip.”

Trump vaguely the disproportionate impact of HIV/AIDS on marginalized communities with a sentence concluding “it is all too clear that this deadly disease disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minorities.” But none of these racial or ethnic minorities are enumerated, nor are any kind of sexual minorities, such as LGBTQ people.

Although Trump’s recognition of “racial and ethnic minorities” is a step up from previous statements, which failed to recognize HIV/AIDS as a social justice issue in any capacity and not just a disease, Trump throughout each of his four years in office has declined to offer that recognition to LGBTQ people.

In contrast, Obama in his 2016 proclamation spelled out HIV/AIDS predominantly affects “gay and bisexual men, transgender people, youth, black and Latino Americans, people living in the Southern United States, and people who inject drugs.”

The Washington Blade has placed a request in with the White House seeking comment on why Trump once again didn’t mention LGBTQ people in his World AIDS Day proclamation.

Touting his plan to beat HIV at home by 2030, Trump points out the effectiveness of PrEP — which his administration made free for individuals who have a doctor’s prescription, but no health insurance coverage — as well as post-exposure prophylaxis and HIV testing

“Under this plan, our nation’s scientists, researchers and medical professionals have been able to identify where HIV is spreading most rapidly, which informs decisions about where to focus funding and provide support to public health officials who are addressing needs at a local level to eradicate AIDS,” Trump says.

Additionally, Trump commends the National Institutes of Health for continuing its work to develop a vaccine. (Earlier this year, Trump was mocked for mistakenly saying during a White House Rose Garden event an AIDS vaccine was developed when, in fact, it was only in trial stages and not yet available the general public.)

Trump praises PEPFAR after repeatedly seeking big cuts

Finally, Trump praises PEPFAR, or the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, for its continued distribution of anti-viral drugs to fight HIV/AIDS across the globe, mostly in Africa, as the “most successful health initiative in American history.”

“When first launched in 2003, there were 26.6 million Africans infected with AIDS and only 50,000 receiving lifesaving antiretroviral treatment,” Trump says. “Today, more than 15.7 million men, women, and children in Africa are receiving these vital treatments. PEPFAR has saved over 18 million lives, prevented millions of HIV infections, and accelerated progress toward controlling the HIV/AIDS epidemic in more than 50 countries.”

Trump’s budget requests, however, for each of his four years in office sought drastic cuts to PEPFAR. In his request for fiscal year 2021, Trump sought $3.2 billion for PEPFAR, which is $1.17 billion less than the money Congress appropriated for FY-20 funding levels.

In previous years, Congress has rejected the proposed the cuts and continued to fund PEPFAR at existing levels. It remains to be seen how the funding will be resolved for agreement in fiscal year 2021.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Black transgender woman murdered in Richmond
Whitman-Walker to open exhibition on D.C. LGBTQ history
D.C. Council committee approves bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense
VIDEO: Casa Ruby holds Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil
Mark Herring defends Va. nondiscrimination law in court
watermark
National
World AIDS Day arrives amid another pandemic
Bill would direct State Department to review ‘lavender scare’ firings
Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes mostly unchanged in 2019: FBI
Court strikes down bans on conversion therapy as violations of free speech
Trump administration urges court to uphold Idaho anti-trans sports law
Transgender woman murdered in Miami
watermark
World
A hunger strike in San Isidro, the protest that does not let Havana sleep
90,000 expected to attend 2022 Gay Games in Hong Kong
Cuban authorities detain Blade media partner’s editor
Blade speaks with Rainbow Railroad Executive Director Kimahli Powell
A Cuban couple’s ‘great gay odyssey’
Marielle Franco’s widow elected to Rio city council
watermark
Opinions
Trump’s attempted coup equals more death
Even in defeat, Trump has already won
Why did so many queer voters back Trump?
Trump must exit stage right
Drug imports endanger patients like me
Karl Racine for U.S. attorney general
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Uncle Frank’ is a coming-out tale full of heart
‘Memorial’ is one of the best books of the year
Holiday musical productions go virtual
‘Signature Vinyl’ concert replete with joy
Some good luck for the Black Cat
Bah, humbug! Pandemic exacerbates holiday blues
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.