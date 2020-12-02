Rights to DC Eagle name purchased by Duplex Diner co-owner

Mark Hunker purchased the rights to the DC Eagle name. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Gay businessman Mark Hunker, the co-owner of D.C.’s Duplex Diner and of two restaurants in Rehoboth Beach, Del., has purchased the legal rights to the name, trademark, logo, and other intellectual property belonging to the DC Eagle, the popular gay bar that closed its doors in May.

Hunker’s identity as the purchaser of the DC Eagle’s name and other intellectual property became part of the public record this week of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Columbia five months after the DC Eagle filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on June 26.

The sale of the DC Eagle’s intellectual property to Hunker was finalized on Nov. 12 as part of an auction authorized by the bankruptcy court. Rasmus Auctions, the company retained by the bankruptcy court to conduct the online auction, disclosed on its website that the DC Eagle property was sold to the highest bidder at $32,800. But the company did not disclose the identity of the buyer at that time, saying it has a policy of not disclosing the identity of bidders or purchasers through its auctions.

A spokesperson for U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Elizabeth I. Gunn, who is presiding over the DC Eagle’s bankruptcy case, told the Washington Blade on Wednesday that the identities of purchasers of property belonging to individuals or companies that file for bankruptcy become part of the court’s public records.

Justin P. Fansano, an attorney representing bankruptcy court trustee Bryan Ross, who is overseeing the DC Eagle bankruptcy case, said a full report of the auction sale of the DC Eagle intellectual property was scheduled to be posted this week on the online public docket for the Eagle’s case. Fansano said the report identifies Mark Hunker as the purchaser.

Neither Hunker nor his business partner for the Duplex Diner and the two Rehoboth restaurants, Jeff McCracken, could immediately be reached for comment. McCracken is not listed as a buyer of the Eagle rights. Among the questions the Blade had for Hunker was whether he is planning to reopen the DC Eagle.

At the time it closed in May the Eagle had been D.C.’s longest continuously operating gay bar. Its closing came six months before it was scheduled to celebrate its 49th anniversary as the city’s iconic bar and club catering to the leather-Levi crowd. In recent years the DC Eagle expanded its outreach to others in the LGBTQ community by hosting popular drag shows and dance parties.

Hunker and McCracken were the subjects of a feature story in the Blade in January 2015 shortly after they purchased the Duplex Dinner, which has a mostly LGBTQ clientele at its location on 18th Street, N.W. on the edge of Adams Morgan.

In a separate profile of Hunker published in the Blade in July 2018, Hunker said he was the co-owner of JAM Holdings, a company that owned Duplex Diner, Red White & Basil, another D.C. restaurant, along with two popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach, Eden and Jam Bistro.

In October of this year the Blade announced that its readers had selected Duplex Diner as winner of the “best carryout” food establishment in the Blade’s 2020 Best of Gay D.C. awards contest.