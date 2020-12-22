Bowser calls LGBTQ groups’ opposition to funding cuts ‘unsustainable’

‘I will have to advance a balanced budget to the Council that allows us to do everything that’s important, mission critical and all of those things that help us be a great city and are going to help bring ourselves back after COVID,’ said Mayor Muriel Bowser. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stated at a press conference on Monday that a request by at least 10 local LGBTQ organizations that she not cut any city funding next year for LGBTQ related social services programs is “an unsustainable point of view.”

In response to a question from the Washington Blade, the mayor said she was working with her budget team and city agency directors to develop a required balanced budget “with substantially less” money due to revenue shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A Dec. 14 joint letter sent to Bowser from 10 D.C.-based LGBTQ organizations and nine LGBTQ supportive groups expresses concern that officials from the D.C. Department of Human Services have been contacting community-based groups, including LGBTQ groups, with city grants or contracts to provide services for homeless people that their funding would likely be cut by at least 10 percent.

“Difficult decisions are required to maintain the fiscal health of the District while supporting D.C. residents, and the economy as a whole in a time of great need,” the letter states. “However, the District must not reduce funding for social services to balance the budget, especially during a pandemic,” it says.

“Moreover, D.C. should take bold action to increase funding for vital programs and services,” the letter states.

“We write today to express our concern that D.C. agencies are informing homeless service grantees and contractors that they must reduce their budgets by as much as 10 percent effective immediately,” the letter says. “If implemented, these cuts will devastate District residents, particularly members of the LGBTQ community and other already under-resourced communities,” it says.

When asked by the Blade at the press conference for her response to these concerns, the mayor did not say whether she or her staff responded to the letter or its request that she meet with the letter’s signatories to discuss their concerns.

“Well, what my response is – I certainly understand how nobody wants to live with less money,” she said. “And believe me, I understand that. But as a government I’m sure you can understand that this is an unsustainable point of view,” Bowser added.

“And what we are doing now is we are in our budget process,” she said. “And my agency directors are working with my budget team on how they can do everything that we’re all accustomed to doing given the amount of revenues we expect for the upcoming year,” the mayor continued.

“We don’t know what that number is yet but it’s much less than it was last year at this time, a lot less,” she said, adding that unlike the federal government, D.C. is required by law to balance its budget each year.

“I will have to advance a balanced budget to the Council that allows us to do everything that’s important, mission critical and all of those things that help us be a great city and are going to help bring ourselves back after COVID,” she said.

“I will have to do all of those things and likely do it with substantially less money,” the mayor said. ‘So yes, I’m asking every agency, I’m even asking our nonprofit partners to look at your mission critical activities and tell us how you’re going to get those accomplished likely with less money.”

Japer Bowles, director of the D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissions’ Rainbow Caucus, who helped to coordinate the joint letter to Bowser, said several of the LGBTQ groups that signed onto the letter were contacted by city officials about the need to reduce their operating budgets based on the expectation that the city funding they receive will be reduced.

Among the groups contacted, according to Bowles, were Casa Ruby, Whitman-Walker Health, and SMYAL. SMYAL Executive Director Sultan Shakir told the Blade a representative of the D.C. Department of Human Services contacted SMYAL about the city grant funds SMYAL receives to provide services for homeless LGBTQ youth.

“So yes, we were contacted,” Shakir told the Blade. “But my understanding now is that there are no immediate cuts,” he said, adding that the various city agencies will wait to receive the mayor’s supplemental budget proposal expected early next year.

Bowles said the groups that signed the letter to Bowser have also contacted members of the D.C. Council urging them to support efforts to prevent funding cuts for LGBTQ programs.

Shakir of SMYAL noted that Bowser has been a longtime supporter of work to end homelessness as well as other LGBTQ-related social services programs. SMYAL and Casa Ruby each have received city funding to assist LGBTQ homeless youth, with Casa Ruby’s programs focusing on homeless transgender youth and adults.

“So, our hope is that the mayor and the Council are going to be able to find the resources to not only deal with the deficit but to not have to cut vital services to homeless individuals, especially when we have been increasing services over the past few years,” he said.