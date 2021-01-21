Maddox House offers craftsmanship, thoughtful design

Maddox House has just five units remaining. (Photo courtesy Jenn Smira Team)

If you’ve heard for years that Truxton Circle is D.C.’s most up and coming neighborhood, we’ve got news for you: Its moment has officially arrived. With a slew of high-end developments slated to break ground here over the next few years (starting now), the proof of Truxton Circle’s big debut is (quite literally) in the progress.

One of the area’s most notable developments is Maddox House, a collection of residences with meticulous craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and exceptional finishes. Named after a mixed-use building in Mayfair, London, Maddox House reflects the style and sophistication of its London counterpart, but its essence is distinctly D.C. With only five of the original 13 units left, it’s clear that this opportunity won’t last long, so don’t miss your moment.

Read on for more detail on what makes Maddox House such a special place to call home.

The Vibe: Where modern style meets urban conveniences.

A Look Inside: Each residence features an abundance of natural light, soaring ceilings, and a defining attention to detail. An impressive variety of layouts allows buyers to choose the one that best suits their lifestyle, although there are some signature elements intrinsic to the developer’s vision, like the bespoke finishes that were selected to stand the test of time. Among them? Wide plank oak floors, white custom cabinetry, designer kitchens, and quartz countertops. And at a time when space is everything, each Maddox House unit is deliberately designed to maximize every square foot.

The Investment Opportunity of the Year: Whether you’re a seasoned investor or new to the real estate scene, some opportunities are just too good to pass up. Such is the case with Maddox House unit 001. With 2 beds and 2 baths set over a spacious floor plan, this unit is brimming with natural light and stunning finishes. And what’s more? At the affordable price point of $499,000, you could easily cover your mortgage and condo fee with the right renter. Looking beyond the unit itself, location is a huge factor when weighing your investment options. Luckily, if the rapid pace at which Truxton Circle is developing is any indication, the return on your investment would likely be just as swift.

An Address in Demand: With its colorful row houses set atop tree-lined streets, Truxton Circle is known for its residential yet accessible setting. Bordered by New Jersey Avenue and North Capitol Street, Truxton’s central location is hard to beat. And while secure, off-street parking is available at Maddox House, you can easily experience the vibrancy and convenience of effortless downtown living right from your doorstep. Take a scenic stroll through the neighborhood’s plethora of parks and green spaces, shop for hidden gems at local boutiques, take care of everyday errands with ease, and sample the eclectic lineup of restaurants and bars at your fingertips.

More for Your Money: With its emphasis on space, location, and comfort, Maddox House provides the value you need at a price you can afford.

Remaining Units: Five two-bedroom units: starting at $499,000; one penthouse unit remaining at $649,000.

Welcome Home: One of Maddox Houses’ newest residents is none other than Greg Schneider, the listing agent for the entire development. For Greg, the decision to make Maddox House his home was simple. Why? It has the space he needs and the amenities he wants, all set in a neighborhood that’s booming. To learn more about Maddox House or how Greg found his new home here, get in touch with him today.

Greg Schneider is the listing agent for Maddox House. Reach him at 202-480-7927 or Greg.schneider@compass.com.