There’s a new tenant coming to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, after fumigation.

As the New Year begins, I invite you to check out my new rental listing coming up next week. I’m still getting it ready for occupancy, but I thought I’d give you a little preview. There are no photographs yet as I’m waiting for my cleaning crew to finish up at the Capitol. The interior will be readied for the new occupants by fumigating for bugs, sterilizing for COVID-19, and burning sage to ward off evil spirits.

This lovely property is available to rent for $1,700,000 per month (see Zestimate) with a four-year lease and an optional extension for an additional four years. It conveys with a staff of 90 people and pets are permitted. There is an HOA to be paid by the tenant that includes meals, special events, dry cleaning, and hair and cosmetology services.

As the 34th largest home in the United States, this spacious, neoclassical, 55,000-square-foot executive mansion in downtown D.C. is perfect for a family compound. The original home was completed in 1800 and was rebuilt between 1812 and 1817 after it was burned to the ground by a cadre of anti-Brexit British citizens.

The south and north porticoes were added in 1824 and 1829, respectively. In 1833, basic plumbing was installed and 20 years later, hot and cold water ran throughout the house. Electricity was added in 1891. The property was expanded with a two-story wing to the west in 1902 and an east wing of the same height in 1942.

This gorgeous home is filled with antiques, artwork, and fine china that convey. It features 132 rooms, including 16 guest suites, 35 bathrooms and three chef’s kitchens. Ascend one of the eight staircases or three elevators to reach the accessory apartment on the second floor. It’s easy to isolate or quarantine on the third floor, where you will find a billiard room, a home gym, a music room, and a sunroom.

With 412 doors you can have a wonderful game of hide and seek with family and friends; 147 windows flood each level with natural light, and you can curl up with a good book and a cup of hot chocolate in front of one of 28 fireplaces. I highly recommend “What Unites Us” by Dan Rather as an excellent read.

The basement offers a mall-like experience with a florist, a candy shop, and offices for a carpenter, an engineer, and a dentist. You will also find a one-lane bowling alley there to take out your daily stress on a set of pins, as well as a bunker with a private exit if you want to escape for a little privacy or to go out for ice cream.

Like to entertain? The formal dining room seats 120 people and there is also a reception hall for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Your personal chef can prepare nibbles for up to 1,000 guests. For a quiet family dinner, you can assemble in the family dining room.

The West Wing has a large, elegant, oval-shaped home office, a conference room for executive staff meetings, and a room filled with electronics, televisions, and a large table with a great vantage point when reviewing or discussing any situation that may come up.

There is plenty of space in the East Wing to create lesson plans and a calligrapher available for designing invitations and helping students with their penmanship. For a little diversion, you can enjoy a movie in the family theater. Currently playing are “Dave,” “The American President,” and “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

The compound sits on 18 acres of plush landscaping, with a rose garden (roses not included), a tennis court, an in-ground pool, a jogging track, and plenty of room for garden parties, weddings, and special events. The lot is fully fenced and comes with a private security system.

There is off-site parking that would rival Jay Leno’s garage and additional paid parking is available nearby for visitors. The house is only a short stroll to McPherson Square or Farragut North Metro Stations and your choice of two WaWas. The owners will also allow the tenant to make periodic visits to their campsite in northern Maryland.

If all this appeals to you, please contact me quickly. I have an application in hand and just need to check references. The prospective tenants have requested a lease beginning on Jan. 20, 2021 and I’d hate to lose the business.

Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.