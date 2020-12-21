Back to Basics, a fundraiser for N Street Village

At N Street Village, women can learn to achieve stability by making meaningful gains in their housing, income, employment, and more. (Photo courtesy N Street Village)

For most, 2020 has been a year plagued by feelings of hopelessness and futility. And after eight months spent keeping our distance, watching, and waiting, it’s fair to say that COVID fatigue is a real thing. The Jenn Smira Team, like all of us these days, is no stranger to any of these feelings. But this holiday season, we’ve decided to do something about it. How? By turning that fatigue and frustration into philanthropic action.

Brought to you by The Jenn Smira Team, Back to Basics is a fundraiser for N Street Village, a center that empowers homeless and low-income women in Washington, D.C., to claim their highest quality of life by offering a broad spectrum of services, housing, and advocacy set in an atmosphere of dignity and respect. At N Street Village, women can learn to achieve stability by making meaningful gains in their housing, income, employment, mental health, physical health, and addiction recovery. N Street serves nearly 2,000 homeless and low-income women each year, women who could use our support right now, more than ever.

So, what is Back to Basics? It’s a mission to support the everyday needs of this vital community during the holiday season by collecting donations and purchasing much-needed, everyday items from the village’s Amazon Wishlist. The truth is—it’s often these everyday (or basic) items that get overlooked, but that could make all the difference for someone looking to bounce back after one of the most trying years to date.

The mission behind Back to Basics is grounded in practicality, but the connection our team has to N Street Village is deeply personal. For starters, their office is located right next door, and they’ve volunteered here as a team countless times.

We’ve gotten to know the ladies who call N Street home, and seen first-hand the power this community has to transform lives. Not to mention the fact that the owner is one of their long-term clients. In short? Our team knows it takes a village, and we’re immensely proud to be a part of this one.

Interested in getting back to basics with them this holiday season? The Jenn Smira Team is collecting donations at gofundme.com/f/back-to-basics-jst-campaign in order to purchase these must-needed, everyday items from the village’s Amazon Wishlist. Every dollar counts.