Nominees (and 2 winners) for 2021 Golden Globes announced

The Golden Globes 2021 nominees were announced today in Los Angeles and there were a multitude of LGBTQ actors, films, television and other nominees announced. Two LGBTQ-inclusive films, The Life Ahead and Two Of Us, were nominated for Best Picture.

Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on NBC. Poehler will host the awards show from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where the Golden Globes are typically held, while Fey will be set up in The Rainbow Room, which is inside NBC’s corporate headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Jane Fonda will receive this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award and Norman Lear will be awarded the Carol Burnett Award.

Best Picture Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama

Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand Nomadland

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins The Father

Gary Oldman Mank

Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson for Music

Michelle Pfeiffer for French Exit

Rosamund PikeI for Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy for Emma.

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

James Corden was nominated for his somewhat controversial role in playing a gay man in The Prom, for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. He was the only actor from the star-studded The Prom nominated. Corden was criticized by some in the LGBTQ community for what has been called over-the-top stereotypes in his performance.

Sacha Baron CohenBorat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden The Prom

Lin-Manuel Mirandafor Hamilton

Dev Patel for The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg for Palm Springs

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman for The Father

Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried for Mank

Helena Zengel for News of the World

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto for The Little Things

Bill Murray for On The Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr.in One Night in Miami…

Best Director Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman

David Fincher for Mank

Regina King for One Night in Miami…

Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao for Nomadland

Best Screenplay Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher for Mank

Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton,Florian Zeller for The Father

Chloé Zhao for Nomadland

Best Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, France,Guatemala

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, USA

Two of Us, USA,France1

Best Score Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Atticus Ross,Trent Reznor for Mank

Jon Batiste,Atticus Ross,Trent Reznor for Soul

Judas and the Black Messiah, Fight For You

The Life Ahead, Io Sì (Seen)

One Night in Miami…Speak Now

The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Tigress & Tweed

Best Drama Series

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Schitt's Creek, coming off its perfect sweep at the Emmys, was nominated for Best Musical/Comedy Series.

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Motion Picture

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

Undoing, The

Unorthodox

Best Actress – Television Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People

Shira Haas for Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman for The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actor – Television Motion Picture

Bryan Cranston for Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant The Undoing

Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Paulson will be up against past Globe winner Jodie Comer, who was nominated again for her role as a queer assassin as Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for BBC America's Killing Eve. (although her co-star, Sandra Oh, was not nominated this year).

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Supporting Actor – Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Cecil B. deMille Award

Jane Fonda

2021 Winner: Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear

2021 Winner: Norman Lear