February 3, 2021 at 2:48 pm EST | by Troy Masters
Nominees (and 2 winners) for 2021 Golden Globes announced
Golden Globes
(Screen capture via YouTube)

The Golden Globes 2021 nominees were announced today in Los Angeles and there were a multitude of LGBTQ actors, films, television and other nominees announced. Two LGBTQ-inclusive films, The Life Ahead and Two Of Us, were nominated for Best Picture.

Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on NBC. Poehler will host the awards show from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where the Golden Globes are typically held, while Fey will be set up in The Rainbow Room, which is inside NBC’s corporate headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Jane Fonda will receive this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award and Norman Lear will be awarded the Carol Burnett Award.

Best Picture Drama

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama

Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand Nomadland
Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins The Father
Gary Oldman Mank
Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson for Music
Michelle Pfeiffer for French Exit
Rosamund PikeI for Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy for Emma.

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

James Corden was nominated for his somewhat controversial role in playing a gay man in The Prom, for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. He was the only actor from the star-studded The Prom nominated. Corden was criticized by some in the LGBTQ community for what has been called over-the-top stereotypes in his performance. (Photo courtesy of GLAAD)

Sacha Baron CohenBorat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden The Prom
Lin-Manuel Mirandafor Hamilton
Dev Patel for The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg for Palm Springs

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman for The Father
Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried for Mank
Helena Zengel for News of the World

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto for The Little Things
Bill Murray for On The Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr.in One Night in Miami…

Best Director Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman
David Fincher for Mank
Regina King for One Night in Miami…
Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao for Nomadland

Best Screenplay Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher for Mank
Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton,Florian Zeller for The Father
Chloé Zhao for Nomadland

Best Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, France,Guatemala

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, USA

Two of Us, USA,France1

Best Score Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Atticus Ross,Trent Reznor for Mank
Jon Batiste,Atticus Ross,Trent Reznor for Soul

Judas and the Black Messiah, Fight For You

The Life Ahead, Io Sì (Seen)

One Night in Miami…Speak Now

The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Tigress & Tweed

Best Drama Series

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek, coming off its perfect sweep at the Emmys, was nominated for Best Musical/Comedy Series. (Photo courtesy of GLAAD)

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Television Motion Picture

Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
Undoing, The
Unorthodox

Best Actress – Television Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People
Shira Haas for Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman for The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actor – Television Motion Picture

Bryan Cranston for Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant The Undoing
Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Paulson will be up against past Globe winner Jodie Comer, who was nominated again for her role as a queer assassin as Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for BBC America’s Killing Eve. (although her co-star, Sandra Oh, was not nominated this year). (Photo courtesy of GLAAD)

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Supporting Actor – Television

John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Cecil B. deMille Award

Jane Fonda (Photo via Instagram)

See Category for All Years

2021 Winner: Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear (Cropped photo by Louise Palanker; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license)

See Category for All Years

2021 Winner: Norman Lear

