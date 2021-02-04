February 4, 2021 at 1:39 pm EST | by Brody Levesque
Biden to sign memorandum protecting LGBTQ rights globally
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan answering reporter’s questions. (Photo Credit: Screenshot via C-SPAN)

WASHINGTON – White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was asked by the Washington Blade’s Chris Johnson during the daily briefing Thursday if President Joe Biden intended to keep a campaign promise on LGBTQ rights worldwide.

The Blade asked Sullivan if the pledge the President had made during the campaign to sign a presidential memorandum within the first week of his administration to protect LGBTQ people’s rights would be announced as Biden prepares to deliver his first public major foreign policy remarks later today at the State Department.

In response Sullivan answered;

“I didn’t want to steal the President’s thunder but since you asked it directly, he will be announcing a presidential memorandum on protecting the rights of LGBTQ individuals worldwide today,” Sullivan replied adding, “That will be part of his remarks at the State Department.”

“It reflects his deep commitment to these issues, both here in the United States and everywhere around the world, and the United States will speak out and act on behalf of these rights as we go.”

