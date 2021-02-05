HRC hosts web series for trans, nonbinary job-seekers

(Image courtesy of HRC)

The Human Rights Campaign continues its ongoing biweekly web series focused on connecting transgender and nonbinary job seekers to employment resources on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. via their website.

This free one-hour event provides resources and practical advice targeted to help trans and nonbinary people, especially those of color, overcome obstacles leading to higher unemployment and underemployment rates compared to their cisgender counterparts.

This “Who’s Hiring” series, in partnership with Trans Can Work, highlights current employment opportunities and provides information on applying for them. The series includes information such as resume prep and interviewing skills which may be challenging for the unique needs of this particular population.

For more information and to register, visit HRC.im/WhosHiring.