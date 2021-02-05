February 5, 2021 at 11:51 am EST | by Philip Van Slooten
DC Queer Flix, Rayceen host Nigerian film discussion
DC Queer Flix present a YouTube watch party and Twitter discussion on “Defiance,” a documentary about the fight for Nigerian LGBTQ equality, Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.
This documentary screening includes a panel on the issues raised in the film as well as a live Twitter discussion hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis and Krylios of Team Rayceen Productions with the filmmaker Harry Itie. Participants can join in the Twitter conversation using the tags #DCQueerFlix and #DefianceDoc.
Sign up on Eventbrite here. More information is available at twitter.com/dcpl and on Team Rayceen’s YouTube channel.