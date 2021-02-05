February 5, 2021 at 11:51 am EST | by Philip Van Slooten
DC Queer Flix, Rayceen host Nigerian film discussion
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
DC Queer Flix, gay news, Washington Blade
(Image via Mayor’s Office on LGBTQ Affairs on Twitter)

DC Queer Flix present a YouTube watch party and Twitter discussion on “Defiance,” a documentary about the fight for Nigerian LGBTQ equality, Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

This documentary screening includes a panel on the issues raised in the film as well as a live Twitter discussion hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis and Krylios of Team Rayceen Productions with the filmmaker Harry Itie. Participants can join in the Twitter conversation using the tags #DCQueerFlix and #DefianceDoc.

Sign up on Eventbrite here. More information is available at twitter.com/dcpl and on Team Rayceen’s YouTube channel.

watermark
Local
Va. House approves bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense
D.C. developer donates ‘Secret Garden’ land to Check It
Va. House passes bill to repeal marriage amendment
Va. House committee approves bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense
Financial manager, Blade film critic Brian Carney dies at 58
Beloved Univ. of Md. student, LGBTQ activist Jude Maloney dies at 19
watermark
National
Biden to sign memorandum protecting LGBTQ rights globally
National LGBTQ Task Force holds first virtual Creating Change conference
Passing the baton, Lorri Jean to exit as LA LGBT Center CEO
US broadcasting agency executive director resigns
Gay ex-liberal leader arrested on Capitol riot charges
D.C., Md., Del. win highest LGBTQ Equality Index score
watermark
World
This is how 300 LGBTQ people in the first Honduran migrant caravan of 2021 live
US calls for release of Venezuelan HIV/AIDS service providers
Two men in Indonesia’s Aceh province caned for having sex
Casa Frida becomes second home for Mexico City’s LGBTQ community
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
watermark
Opinions
Thank you, Kordell Stewart, for thoughtful response to ‘the rumor’
Celebrate first lady’s visit to Whitman-Walker, then act
Marjorie Taylor Greene is delusional, dangerous
Puerto Rico: Number one in hate crimes
A gov’t that represents all Americans gives us hope
Time for GOP to open up to LGBTQ Americans
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar: Feb. 5-11
REEL Affirmations celebrates BHM with exclusive screening
DCATS Pal-entine’s Celebration is Feb. 13
DC Queer Flix, Rayceen host Nigerian film discussion
HRC hosts web series for trans, nonbinary job-seekers
Big gay Valentine’s Gift Guide 2021
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.