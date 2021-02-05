DCATS Pal-entine’s Celebration is Feb. 13

The DC-Area Transmasculine Society hosts a virtual Pal-entine’s Day event Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

This free event is open to trans folk and cis friends to enjoy guided medication and card-making activities. Participants can register through Eventbrite to download a free affirmations journal and Valentine’s Day card during this opportunity for self-healing and appreciation in a supportive environment.

Although the event is free, donations are accepted by adding the amount to the virtual ticket, or through Venmo or Paypal. All funds will go to support DCATS’ Binder Exchange Program to help individuals with gender dysphoria who cannot afford this symptom-relieving device.

For tickets and information visit dcats.org or this event’s page on Facebook and Eventbrite.