REEL Affirmations celebrates BHM with exclusive screening

Comedian Sampson McCormick is featured in ‘Love the One You’re With.’ (Photo courtesy Kola for 510 Media)

REEL Affirmations hosts the online screening of “Love the One You’re With,” a film highlighting the relationship of a Black gay couple, Feb. 12-13 for $10.

This virtual ticket grants unlimited access to this film from award-winning comedian and filmmaker Sampson McCormick and directed by Spencer M. Collins V beginning 12 p.m. on Friday to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Ticket access also includes a pre-recorded Q&A with McCormick, Collins and the cast.

This dramatic comedy follows Miles and Avery through laughs and twists as their long-term relationship faces a possible end.

Visit thedccenter.org for tickets and more information.