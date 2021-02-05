February 5, 2021 at 12:19 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
REEL Affirmations celebrates BHM with exclusive screening
REEL Affirmations hosts the online screening of “Love the One You’re With,” a film highlighting the relationship of a Black gay couple, Feb. 12-13 for $10.
This virtual ticket grants unlimited access to this film from award-winning comedian and filmmaker Sampson McCormick and directed by Spencer M. Collins V beginning 12 p.m. on Friday to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Ticket access also includes a pre-recorded Q&A with McCormick, Collins and the cast.
This dramatic comedy follows Miles and Avery through laughs and twists as their long-term relationship faces a possible end.
Visit thedccenter.org for tickets and more information.