Calendar: Feb. 5-11

The Super Bowl is this Sunday.

Friday, Feb. 5

P&P Live! presents a virtual discussion with nonbinary journalist and author Annalee Newitz on their latest nonfiction work “Four Lost Cities of the Urban Age” tonight at 7 p.m. This deep history of urban life explores Italy’s Pompeii, Cambodia’s Angkor, Turkey’s Catalhoyuk and the ancient metropolis of Cahokia in indigenous America. For more information on this free event, visit the P&P Live Facebook page.

Saturday, Feb. 6

The Frederick Douglass National Historic Site hosts a walking tour of Douglass’ Anacostia today at noon. Tickets are $20. Local reporter and historian John Muller leads the walk through the neighborhood, which explores historic and contemporary politics, architecture and folklore. Visit nps.gov/frdo for more information and for any pandemic-related changes.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Red Bear Brewing (209 M St. N.E.) invites the public to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. This Super Bowl LV watch party is an indoor dining event displayed on Red Bear’s TVs and big screen. For more information on this event and pandemic guidelines, visit redbear.beer.

Monday, Feb. 8

Tyler Stovall, author of “White Freedom: The Racial History of an Idea,” is tonight’s guest for Black History Month on P&P Live! at 6 p.m. Stovall’s work discusses the history of modern conceptions of freedom and democracy amidst the American ideal of liberty and the reality African slavery. For more information on this and other events, visit politics-prose.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

The White House Historical Association presents “Slavery in the President’s Neighborhood” tonight at 5 p.m. as part of their Facebook Live series commemorating Black History Month. This free event delves into stories such as the 1848 Pearl Incident, considered to be the largest attempted escape of enslaved people in D.C. Visit the White House Historical Association’s Facebook page for details.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

The DC-Area Transmasculine Society virtual Transmasculine and Nonbinary Social Hour is tonight at 8 p.m. This free event is for individuals who were assigned female at birth but do not feel that assignment defines them. Participants do not have to live in the D.C. area to join this event and make new friends and connections. For more information, visit dcats.org.

Thursday, Feb. 11

A League of Her Own hosts Second Thursday Queer Trivia at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Participants are welcome to play individually or in a team to share knowledge on women’s contributions to sports, literature, and more. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.