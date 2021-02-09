A discussion on undocumented, LGBTQ organizing

(Image via Eventbrite)

The National Museum of American History hosts a virtual discussion on the nexus between organizing by undocumented groups and views on democracy Friday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.

This free webcast asks “What does democracy look like today?” while exploring testimonials from groups helping undocumented communities survive the pandemic. Other discussions include the impact of 9/11, the DREAM Act, deportation, policing, and organizing across identities by LGBTQ and communities of color.

For viewing and other information, visit the Smithsonian’s website at si.edu and look for the History in Real Time: Undocumented Organizing page or register on Eventbrite.