Red Bear offers Valentine date nights

Red Bear Brewery (209 M St., N.E.) hosts Brewery Date Nights this Valentine’s Day weekend from Friday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m.

This event could be a good opportunity for those looking for a holiday cuddle with their favorite bear over a choice brew for two. Red Bear complies with D.C. and CDC pandemic guidelines while offering a rerelease of their Cupid’s Black Heart Strawberry Chocolate Bock and Cupid’s Arrow Chocolate Raspberry Chocolatini.

For more information or to monitor pandemic-related changes, visit redbear.beer.