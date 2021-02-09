February 9, 2021 at 2:09 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
BlackLight BIPOC, LGBTQ summit preview Feb. 25
The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland hosts a BlackLight Summit preview event on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Both the preview and the summit are free online events.
The BlackLight Summit, scheduled for March 4-6, is a dance exhibition and discussion centering and affirming the narratives and experiences of marginalized groups, particularly from the BIPOC and LGBTQ communities.
This virtual three-day event features roundtable conversations, movement labs and artistic presentations from Black artists. The preview event features the discussion “Challenge and Change: Revelations of Black Women in the Arts.”
Visit theclarice.umd.edu for more information and to register for tickets.