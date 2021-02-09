BlackLight BIPOC, LGBTQ summit preview Feb. 25

The BlackLight Summit will feature dance visionaries from around the country. (Screen capture via Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center YouTube)

The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland hosts a BlackLight Summit preview event on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Both the preview and the summit are free online events.

The BlackLight Summit, scheduled for March 4-6, is a dance exhibition and discussion centering and affirming the narratives and experiences of marginalized groups, particularly from the BIPOC and LGBTQ communities.

This virtual three-day event features roundtable conversations, movement labs and artistic presentations from Black artists. The preview event features the discussion “Challenge and Change: Revelations of Black Women in the Arts.”

Visit theclarice.umd.edu for more information and to register for tickets.