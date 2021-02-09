February 9, 2021 at 2:35 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Holocaust Museum highlights gay couple that ‘resisted through love’
holocaust, gay news, Washington Blade
Gad Beck (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum)

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum presents a Facebook Live event on straight and gay couples that resisted through love during the Holocaust on Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

The Nazis persecuted gay men as enemies of the “Reich.” Gad Beck and Manfred Lewin met in a Jewish youth group. They spent many nights together, before events of the Holocaust ripped them apart. Their story is part of the event, which also includes straight couples who found love in Nazi concentration camps.

Museum historians will discuss their stories on Facebook Live to show “how love became an act of resistance for people persecuted by the Nazi regime.” Visit the Holocaust Museum on Facebook for details on how to access the event.

