Calendar: Feb. 12-18

The African American History and Culture Museum presents Historically Speaking: An Evening with the Rev. Jesse Jackson on Tuesday. (Washington Blade archive photo by Jim Marks)

Friday, Feb. 12

REEL Affirmations On Demand hosts a virtual screening of “Love the One You’re With,” a Black History Month celebration of queer Black love, beginning today at noon. Virtual tickets are $10 and grant access to the film until noon on Saturday. For more information, visit thedccenter.org.

Red Bear Brewing (209 M St., N.E.) hosts RuPaul Viewing tonight at 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy beer, food, and cocktails while watching contestants claw their way to victory on the big screens. Visit redbear.beer for more information.

Saturday, Feb. 13 (Galentine’s Day / Palentine’s Day)

The D.C.-area Transmasculine Society Pal-entine’s Day: Self Love virtual event is today at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Both cis and trans folks are invited to this creative event, which includes a guided card-making activity. Individuals who register for this free event can receive a downloadable affirmations journal and a Valentine’s Day card. For more information and to register, visit dcats.org or their Facebook event page.

It’s the Year of the Ox and the Smithsonian American Art Museum,the Chinese Cultural Institute and the Chinese Embassy host free virtual celebrations today beginning at 10 a.m. For more information on crafts, video performances and more, visit the SAAM Family Zone at americanart.si.edu/events/family-zone.

Sunday, Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day)

Lesbians in Love hosts a virtual Valentine’s Day LGBTQ+ Partner Yoga Date tonight at 6 p.m. This a free couples event and all genders and levels of yoga experience are welcome. For more information, visit lesbiansinlove.com.

Monday, Feb. 15

Click in With Coach hosted by A League of Her Own and Em Bank continues tonight at 7 p.m. This weekly “bar talk” virtual event is a chance for regulars and newbies to meet and continue to build a community. Venmo will also be available to tip the bartender. More information is at instagram.com/asyouarebar.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

The African American History and Culture Museum presents Historically Speaking: An Evening with the Rev. Jesse Jackson tonight at 7 p.m. online. This free-to-attend conversation with Jackson and his biographer David Masciotra discusses Jackson’s history and views on the present within the context of his latest biography “I Am Somebody: Why Jesse Jackson Matters.” Visit nmaahc.si.edu for more information on this and other Black History Month events.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

BookMen DC meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. This is an informal group of men interested in gay literature and new members are welcome to drop in and join the discussion. Visit bookmendc.blogspot.com for more information.

A virtual queer / trans femmes meetup hosted by Queer in Oakland and Femme4Femme is tonight at 9 p.m. For tickets and information, visit their Eventbrite page.

Thursday, Feb 18

The Anacostia Community Museum presents a virtual presentation on John R. Kinard, the first African American director of a Smithsonian museum today at 2:30 p.m. This free event is led by his daughter Dr. Joy G. Kinard and details his innovations which serve as a model for museums around the world. For more information and to register for this Zoom discussion, visit si.edu.